Calhoun County tournament: COVID-19 forces forfeits, turns games into exhibitions in second round

JACKSONVILLE— COVID-19 forced organizers for the 70 Calhoun County tournament to conjure contingencies, and contingencies came in handy during Monday’s second round.
Pandemic-related cancellations forced coaches and organizers to work to find replacement opponents, rendering three of the day’s six scheduled tournament games forfeits and exhibitions.
As a result, Ohatchee’s and Pleasant Valley’s boys and Jacksonville Christian’s girls got games on the day of the second round after losing in the first round.
Saks principal Jody Whaley, the tournament director, has stayed on his cell phone, putting contingencies into action.
“I’m so lucky to work where I work,” Whaley said. “When you’ve got coaches like that, who can go and find a bunch of kids that can play this late, that’s as good as it gets.
“That makes my job easy, and I don’t have to give a bunch of folks their money back.”
The day’s improvising, adapting and overcoming started when organizers learned that a Weaver player tested positive. Initially, organizers canceled Piedmont’s second-round game against Weaver, and Piedmont advanced on a forfeit.
Ohatchee coach Bryant Ginn, whose team lost to Weaver in Saturday’s first round, volunteered the Indians as a replacement opponent for what organizers called an “exhibition.”
Then came word that Faith Christian boys’ and girls’ coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19. Whaley ruled both teams out of the tournament.
JCA’s girls, who lost to Pleasant Valley in Saturday’s first round, agreed to play Alexandria in an exhibition. Pleasant Valley’s boys, which lost to Alexandria on Saturday, did the same for Jacksonville Christian’s boys.
Alexandria’s girls and JCA’s boys advanced to the quarterfinals by forfeits.
Whaley initially planned to let Faith’s boys play on word that Ware had not been around the boys’ team for any 15-minute span in 48 hours. Whaley said he later learned of a shootaround where Ware turned up symptomatic.
“We still have some Faith folks that want their money back, and I’m going to work with them,” Whaley said. “We’re going to do the right thing for the fans that don’t get to watch their baby play.”
Saks is the county host school for the 2020-21 school year, and Whaley has run county championships. The wrestling championship was abbreviated, with the top-four teams wrestling in a duals format.
Oxford beat Weaver in the final.
“The coaches did more plan-A and plan-B stuff,” Whaley said. “We had a plan A, a plan B and a plan C for wrestling tournament. We had a plan A and a plan B for basketball, and we’re having to play out some of the plan B.”
70th Calhoun County Tournament
Saturday
At Saks High School
Boys
No. 11 Donoho 60, No. 14 Wellborn 35
No. 7 Alexandria 77, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 66
No. 12 Weaver 61, No. 13 Ohatchee 52
Girls
No. 11 Faith Christian 44, No. 14 Wellborn 12
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 65, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 55
Monday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 8 White Plains 47, No. 9 Saks 18
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 35, No. 5 Piedmont 33
No. 6 Alexandria 70, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 34*
*-JCA becomes a replacement opponent for Alexandria, because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.
Boys
No. 6 Saks 62, No. 11 Donoho 54
No. 5 Piedmont 64, Ohatchee 38*
No. 8 Jacksonville Christian vs. No. 12 Pleasant Valley, 8 p.m.**
*-Piedmont was to play Weaver, but a positive COVID-19 test forced Weaver to forfeit. Ohatchee was a replacement opponent.
**-Pleasant Valley becomes a replacement opponent because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.
Tuesday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 7 Weaver vs. No. 10 Donoho, 6 p.m.
Boys
No. 3 White Plains vs. No. 6 Saks, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Oxford vs. No. 7 Alexandria, 8 p.m.
Wednesday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 1 Anniston vs. No. 8 White Plains, 6 p.m.
Boys
No. 1 Anniston vs. No. 8 Jacksonville Christian, 4 p.m.
No. 4 Jacksonville vs. No. 5 Piedmont, 8 p.m.
Thursday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 4 Ohatchee vs. No. 12 Pleasant Valley, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Oxford vs. No. 7 Weaver-No. 10 Donoho winner, 8 p.m.
No. 3 Jacksonville vs. No. 6 Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Friday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
Semifinals, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Boys
Semifinals, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Saturday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls’ championship, 6 p.m.
Boys’ championship, 8 p.m.