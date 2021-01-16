Calhoun County tournament: Brown helps Weaver boys deliver a county first for Winn

SAKS — A first for first-year Weaver coach Beau Winn will mean yet another look at Piedmont.
Tristan Brown poured in 25 points, and the 12th-seeded Bearcats held off No. 13 Ohatchee 61-52 in Saturday’s first-round of the 70th Calhoun County basketball tournament.
The victory will earn Weaver (5-8) another shot at Piedmont, which returned from quarantine and beat the Bearcats 86-40 on Friday.
“We’ve just got to stop their threes,” Brown said. “That’s what they beat us with last time.”
The victory was also a first in the county tournament for Winn, who took over the Weaver boys’ program after Marcus Herbert left to join Rome (Ga.) High School’s staff. Winn was Wellborn’s head coach 2013-15, but the Panthers lost their tourney opener both seasons.
Winn said the first tourney victory was far from his mind.
“I had no idea,” Winn said. “I’m glad you didn’t tell me that before the game.”
It looked in doubt when Ohatchee (1-7) mounted two comebacks Saturday.
The Indians, led by Jacob Buckelew’s 21 points, scored 12 unanswered points to take a second-quarter lead, and Buckelew mounted his own personal comeback in the third and fourth quarters. He scored 15 points in a stretch that saw Ohatchee rally from a 43-30 hole to within 57-52.
Buckelew’s hot stretch included three 3-pointers, two drives and a putback. He hit five 3-pointers on the night.
“He was giving us fits out there,” Winn said. “Every time we thought we had him far enough out, he’d hit another one.”
Fortunately, Weaver had Brown. While Buckelew went on his personal run, Brown answered with 10 of his own points to help the Bearcats weather the storm.
Then Ohatchee went cold, not scoring in the final 3:39. That stretch included seven missed free throws.
“We probably lost our legs there toward the end,” Ohatchee coach Bryant Ginn said. “We were getting some open looks.
“I thought we settled for threes, after we hit some early. We didn’t shoot a free throw in the first half. They only had three fouls, and it was because we weren’t attacking.”
Weaver also got 15 points from Perry and 10 from Miles. Trey Pesnell added 17 points for Ohatchee, with three 3-pointers.
70th Calhoun County Tournament
Saturday
(Games at Saks High School)
Boys
No. 11 Donoho 60, No. 14 Wellborn 35
No. 7 Alexandria 77, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 66
No. 12 Weaver 61, No. 13 Ohatchee 52
Girls
No. 11 Faith Christian 44, No. 14 Wellborn 12
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 65, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 55
Monday
(Games at Jacksonville State's Pete Mathews Coliseum)
Girls
No. 8 White Plains vs. No. 9 Saks, 10 a.m.
No. 5 Piedmont vs. No. 12 Pleasant Valley, 2 p.m.
No. 6 Alexandria vs. No. 11 Faith Christian, 6 p.m.
Boys
No. 6 Saks vs. No. 11 Donoho, noon
No. 5 Piedmont vs. No. 12 Weaver, 4 p.m.
No. 8 Jacksonville Christian vs. No. 9 Faith Christian, 8 p.m.