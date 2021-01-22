Calhoun County tournament: Anniston girls top Ohatchee, going for 21st in '21

JACKSONVILLE — Anniston's girls got their 20th Calhoun County championship in 2020. They'll play for their 21st in 2021.
Allasha Dudley scored 25 points, and the top-seeded Bulldogs took control quickly in their 62-26 victory over No. 4 Ohatchee in Friday's semifinals.
Anniston (13-3) will play the winner between No. 2 Oxford and No. 3 Jacksonville in Saturday's 6 p.m. final in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
“It never gets old,” said Dudley, a senior who’s played in the final each of her varsity seasons. “We expected to get there.”
Anniston has won the past four county tournaments, six of the last seven and 11 of 14. The Bulldogs have lost in the final only once this century, to Jacksonville in 2013.
“I enjoy it every time we have an opportunity,” said Eddie Bullock, who has coached Anniston to 11 county titles. “Some people don’t have an opportunity.
“You can’t take it for granted, and I really don’t because anybody can be beat on a given night.”
The Bulldogs looked unbeatable Friday, smothering Ohatchee’s duo of all-state guard Tori Vice and center Jorda Crook. Anniston used a zone look and hybrid defense to hold Vice to six points and Crook to eight.
Serena Hardy, who held Dudley to seven points in last year’s final while playing for Sacred Heart, checked Vice until picking up two quick fouls in the third quarter. Dudley took over from there.
The zone, with center Asia Barclay patrolling the lane, limited Crook’s chances for offensive rebounds. Crook scored 37 points with 18 rebounds against Pleasant Valley in Thursday’s quarterfinals.
Anniston took control with an 27-3 run that started in the first quarter and carried into the second. Dudley hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points during the run, which ended with Anniston leading 31-8.
It was 31-12 at halftime. The Bulldogs led by as many as 38 points late.
“We had a bad second quarter, and, offensively, we had a bad third quarter,” Ohatchee coach Bryant Ginn said. “We didn’t get a shot off there for about three or four minutes.”
A Class 3A school, up from 2A just a year ago, Ohatchee (8-4) was the smallest school among the tournament’s top-four seeds. Though outmatched by Anniston, the Indians got within a win of their second appearance in the county finals and first since 2008.
“We look up, and they’re in the 40s with about two-and-a-half minutes to go,” Ginn said. “Defensively, we played well. We missed too many easy shots we normally make around the basket, and we just didn’t hit enough outside shots.”
70th Calhoun County Tournament
Saturday
At Saks High School
Boys
No. 11 Donoho 60, No. 14 Wellborn 35
No. 7 Alexandria 77, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 66
No. 12 Weaver 61, No. 13 Ohatchee 52
Girls
No. 11 Faith Christian 44, No. 14 Wellborn 12
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 65, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 55
Monday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 8 White Plains 47, No. 9 Saks 18
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 35, No. 5 Piedmont 33
No. 6 Alexandria 70, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 34*
*-JCA becomes a replacement opponent for Alexandria, because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.
Boys
No. 6 Saks 62, No. 11 Donoho 54
No. 5 Piedmont 64, Ohatchee 38*
No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 64, No. 12 Pleasant Valley 61**
*-Piedmont was to play Weaver, but a positive COVID-19 test forced Weaver to forfeit. Ohatchee was a replacement opponent.
**-Pleasant Valley becomes a replacement opponent because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.
Tuesday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 7 Weaver 47, No. 10 Donoho 39
Boys
No. 3 White Plains 60, No. 6 Saks 48
No. 2 Oxford 47, No. 7 Alexandria 42
Wednesday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 1 Anniston 67, No. 8 White Plains 43
Boys
No. 1 Anniston 88, No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 42
No. 4 Jacksonville 66, No. 5 Piedmont 57
Thursday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 4 Ohatchee 72, No. 12 Pleasant Valley 44
No. 3 Jacksonville 53, No. 6 Alexandria 42
No. 2 Oxford 55, No. 7 Weaver 32
Friday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls semifinals
No. 1 Anniston 62, No. 4 Ohatchee 26
No. 2 Oxford vs. No. 3 Jacksonville, 8 p.m.
Boys semifinals
No. 1 Anniston 72, No. 4 Jacksonville 63
No. 3 White Plains vs. No. 2 Oxford, 6 p.m.
Saturday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls’ championship, 6 p.m.
No. 1 Anniston vs. No. 2 Oxford-No. 4 Jacksonville winner
Boys’ championship, 8 p.m.
No. 1 Anniston vs. No. 2 Oxford-No. 3 White Plains winner