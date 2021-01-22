Calhoun County tournament: Anniston boys roar back to down Jacksonville, reach final

JACKSONVILLE — Antonio Kite mounted a masterpiece performance in the Calhoun County tournament, and top-seeded Anniston's boys roared back from a 10-point deficit through three quarters to beat No. 4 seed Jacksonville 72-63 in Friday's first semifinal in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Anniston will play the winner between No. 2 Oxford and No. 3 White Plains on Saturday at 8 p.m. Oxford and White Plains play today at 6 p.m.
Kite poured in a game-high 37 points, which included a high-flying fourth-quarter dunk while turning his body to avoid a charging call.
Malcolm Carlisle added 14 points for Anniston, which overcame a 51-41 deficit after the third quarter.
John Broom paced Jacksonville with 18 points. Caden Johnson added 14 and Cam Johnson 13.
This story will be updated. Check AnnistonStar.com shortly.