Calhoun County tournament: Anniston boys roar back to down Jacksonville, reach final

Anniston's Antonio Kite lays the ball in over Jacksonville's Caden Johnson during the Anniston vs Jacksonville Calhoun County boys basketball tournament game at JSU. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Antonio Kite mounted a masterpiece performance in the Calhoun County tournament, and top-seeded Anniston's boys roared back from a 10-point deficit through three quarters to beat No. 4 seed Jacksonville 72-63 in Friday's first semifinal in Pete Mathews Coliseum.

Anniston will play the winner between No. 2 Oxford and No. 3 White Plains on Saturday at 8 p.m. Oxford and White Plains play today at 6 p.m.

Kite poured in a game-high 37 points, which included a high-flying fourth-quarter dunk while turning his body to avoid a charging call.

Malcolm Carlisle added 14 points for Anniston, which overcame a 51-41 deficit after the third quarter.

John Broom paced Jacksonville with 18 points. Caden Johnson added 14 and Cam Johnson 13.

This story will be updated. Check AnnistonStar.com shortly.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

