JACKSONVILLE — Weaver’s had two possessions with a chance to win, but Anniston held on 47-45 to advance to Friday’s 8:30 p.m. Calhoun County semifinal against the Sacred Heart-Jacksonville winner.

Weaver got the ball, down 46-45, and Robert Gaines missed a contested driving shot. Amardric Elston rebounded, but he and Anniston’s Theron Montgomery wound up in a tieup for the ball. The possession arrow went to Anniston.

Ladreka Hall hit one of two free throws to make it 47-45, and the game ended with Weaver’s Taylor Deck missing a 3-point shot from the top of the key.

So ended a game that saw neither team lead by more than five points, and the third seed held off the No. 6 seed. Anniston (18-6) survived a scare after sitting out a double bye as a top-four seed.

“We missed a lot of easy shots, especially in the first half,” Anniston coach Torry Brown said. “We couldn’t buy a jump shot. A lot of that was their defense, and we hadn’t played in, maybe, eight days.”

The game within the game saw an entertaining battle between the two point guards, Weaver senior Shamar Spinks and Anniston freshman Antonio Kite:

Anniston’s top performers:

— Kite, 21 points, one 3-pointer.

— Montgomery, 12 points.

Weaver’s top performers:

— Spinks, 18 points.

— Elston, 11 points.

— Gaines, 11 points.

Girls

Weaver 39, White Plains 24: Weaver, the third seed and playing its tournament opener after a double bye, separated late in the third quarter and held its ground in the fourth to reach the semifinals for the second time in three years.

The Bearcats (16-6) will play the Sacred Heart-Alexandria winner Friday at 7 p.m.

“I hope we’re able to play a little bit better than we did three years ago,” Weaver coach Gary Atchley said. “That was our fourth game in five nights, and we got beat by Wellborn. We were gassed.”

Reigning 1A-3A Calhoun County player of the year Caleigh Cortez struggled offensively Thursday, scoring eight points in her first game back after her grandmother died in Texas.s.

The biggest concern for Weaver is an apparent right-ankle injury to Abi Gaines, who crashed to the floor in the fourth quarter. She said out the rest of the game with ice taped to her lower right leg.

“I’m nervous about Abi Gaines,” Weaver coach Gary Atchley said. “I know she hurt her ankle, but I don’t know the extent of it yet. She’s a player.”

Weaver’s top performers:

— Gaines, 11 points, three 3-pointers.

White Plains’ top performers:

— Jocelyn Harris, nine points.

— Lily Ponder, six points.

2019 Calhoun County tournament

Saturday’s scores

At Piedmont High School

Boys

Jacksonville Christian 65, Wellborn 30

Ohatchee 64, Faith Christian 30

Donoho 62, Pleasant Valley 55

Girls

Faith Christian 44, Saks 22

Jacksonville Christian 54, Wellborn 18

Ohatchee 55, Donoho 33

Monday’s games

At Pete Mathews Coliseum

Girls

Pleasant Valley 51, Piedmont 48

Oxford 63, Faith 44

White Plains 47, JCA 43

Alexandria 46, Ohatchee 29

Boys

Alexandria 58, Saks 40

White Plains 84, Donoho 53

Weaver 70, Ohatchee 48

Jacksonville 74, JCA 59

Tuesday’s games

Girls

Oxford 44, Jacksonville 41

Anniston 58, Pleasant Valley 21

Boys

Piedmont 61, White Plains 57, OT

Oxford 62, Alexandria 52

Thursday’s games

Girls

Weaver 39, White Plains 24

Sacred Heart vs. Alexandria, 8:30 p.m.

Boys

Anniston 47, Weaver 45

Sacred Heart vs. Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Friday’s games

Girls semifinals

Oxford vs. Anniston, 4 p.m.

Weaver vs. Sacred Heart/Alexandria, 7 p.m.

Boys semifnals

Piedmont vs. Oxford, 5:30 p.m.

Anniston vs. Sacred Heart/Jacksonville, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Girls championship, 6 p.m.

Boys championship, 8 p.m.

