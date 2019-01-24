JACKSONVILLE — Weaver’s had two possessions with a chance to win, but Anniston held on 47-45 to advance to Friday’s 8:30 p.m. Calhoun County semifinal against the Sacred Heart-Jacksonville winner.
Weaver got the ball, down 46-45, and Robert Gaines missed a contested driving shot. Amardric Elston rebounded, but he and Anniston’s Theron Montgomery wound up in a tieup for the ball. The possession arrow went to Anniston.
Ladreka Hall hit one of two free throws to make it 47-45, and the game ended with Weaver’s Taylor Deck missing a 3-point shot from the top of the key.
So ended a game that saw neither team lead by more than five points, and the third seed held off the No. 6 seed. Anniston (18-6) survived a scare after sitting out a double bye as a top-four seed.
“We missed a lot of easy shots, especially in the first half,” Anniston coach Torry Brown said. “We couldn’t buy a jump shot. A lot of that was their defense, and we hadn’t played in, maybe, eight days.”
The game within the game saw an entertaining battle between the two point guards, Weaver senior Shamar Spinks and Anniston freshman Antonio Kite:
Anniston’s top performers:
— Kite, 21 points, one 3-pointer.
— Montgomery, 12 points.
Weaver’s top performers:
— Spinks, 18 points.
— Elston, 11 points.
— Gaines, 11 points.
Girls
Weaver 39, White Plains 24: Weaver, the third seed and playing its tournament opener after a double bye, separated late in the third quarter and held its ground in the fourth to reach the semifinals for the second time in three years.
The Bearcats (16-6) will play the Sacred Heart-Alexandria winner Friday at 7 p.m.
“I hope we’re able to play a little bit better than we did three years ago,” Weaver coach Gary Atchley said. “That was our fourth game in five nights, and we got beat by Wellborn. We were gassed.”
Reigning 1A-3A Calhoun County player of the year Caleigh Cortez struggled offensively Thursday, scoring eight points in her first game back after her grandmother died in Texas.s.
The biggest concern for Weaver is an apparent right-ankle injury to Abi Gaines, who crashed to the floor in the fourth quarter. She said out the rest of the game with ice taped to her lower right leg.
“I’m nervous about Abi Gaines,” Weaver coach Gary Atchley said. “I know she hurt her ankle, but I don’t know the extent of it yet. She’s a player.”
Weaver’s top performers:
— Gaines, 11 points, three 3-pointers.
White Plains’ top performers:
— Jocelyn Harris, nine points.
— Lily Ponder, six points.
2019 Calhoun County tournament
Saturday’s scores
At Piedmont High School
Boys
Jacksonville Christian 65, Wellborn 30
Ohatchee 64, Faith Christian 30
Donoho 62, Pleasant Valley 55
Girls
Faith Christian 44, Saks 22
Jacksonville Christian 54, Wellborn 18
Ohatchee 55, Donoho 33
Monday’s games
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
Pleasant Valley 51, Piedmont 48
Oxford 63, Faith 44
White Plains 47, JCA 43
Alexandria 46, Ohatchee 29
Boys
Alexandria 58, Saks 40
White Plains 84, Donoho 53
Weaver 70, Ohatchee 48
Jacksonville 74, JCA 59
Tuesday’s games
Girls
Oxford 44, Jacksonville 41
Anniston 58, Pleasant Valley 21
Boys
Piedmont 61, White Plains 57, OT
Oxford 62, Alexandria 52
Thursday’s games
Girls
Weaver 39, White Plains 24
Sacred Heart vs. Alexandria, 8:30 p.m.
Boys
Anniston 47, Weaver 45
Sacred Heart vs. Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Friday’s games
Girls semifinals
Oxford vs. Anniston, 4 p.m.
Weaver vs. Sacred Heart/Alexandria, 7 p.m.
Boys semifnals
Piedmont vs. Oxford, 5:30 p.m.
Anniston vs. Sacred Heart/Jacksonville, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Girls championship, 6 p.m.
Boys championship, 8 p.m.