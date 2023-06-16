Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame: McCord going in after standout basketball career

Terry McCord was an outstanding basketball player in high school, junior college, college and in the European professional leagues but that career almost began and ended with pickup games at the Glen Addie gym.
“I just always would do something silly to get in trouble at the wrong time,” McCord said recently of his behaviors like talking too much and walking out of class before he came to realize that basketball could be a way “out of the projects” for him and that for Anniston High School basketball coach Brenard Howard, “Listen up didn’t mean talking with your buddies.”
“You’re really good,” his older brothers told him. “You need to go ahead and get on the team and do what the coaches want because Coach Howard didn’t tolerate you being silly.”
Once he got past his silliness and stopped being his own worst enemy, McCord played center for Anniston as a junior in 1986-87 despite being just 6-foot-2. He was the Bulldogs’ leading rebounder at 9.9 per game and second leading scorer, averaging 18.5 points per outing.
As a senior, McCord led Anniston in scoring with 672 points in 24 games, an average of 28.0 points per game, and in rebounds at 8.5 per game. He was named first team on the 1987-88 Class 4A-6A all-county team.
As a junior and again as a senior, McCord was named to the all-tournament team at the Calhoun County tournament. Following his senior season, McCord was an honorable mention on the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Class 6A all-state team.
From Anniston, McCord accepted a junior college basketball scholarship offer from Snead State.
At Snead, he led his team in scoring both seasons and Snead earned a trip to the national junior college tournament. From Snead State, coach Don Maestri recruited McCord to Troy State.
Maestri recently said that McCord was not a good player but a “great” player. He used the word “clutch” to describe the man he wanted taking shots in the last five minutes of a closely contested game and going to the free throw line when free throws had to be made.
After a redshirt year, McCord reached the court at Troy in his junior season of 1991-92. Maestri said he was the unquestioned leader on and off the court of two of the best Troy teams ever.
The Trojans earned a place in the NCAA Division II South Regional tournament when McCord was a junior. In McCord’s senior season, he led Troy State to the Division II national championship game in Springfield, Mass., before falling to undefeated California State-Bakersfield. As usual, McCord led Troy with 23 points. Earlier in the 1992-93 season, Troy State defeated visiting DeVry Institute 258-141, setting an NCAA single-game scoring record. McCord led Troy with 41 points.
McCord averaged 24.2 points per game in the 1992-93 season and was named a first-team All-American by the nation’s coaches. At the time of his induction into the Troy University Sports Hall of Fame in 2016, McCord remained Troy’s only first-team basketball All-American and his 24.2 points per game remained the school’s single season scoring record.
