Growing up in Birmingham and then playing high school sports at John Carroll, Charlie Maniscalco dreamed of becoming a professional baseball player. When that dream never came to fruition, he turned to coaching as the next best thing to playing. Along the way Maniscalco discovered that coaching ended up being better than playing. His success teaching sports and life lessons earned him a place in the Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019. He’ll be inducted tonight at the Oxford Civic Center during the fifteenth annual Sports Hall of Fame banquet.
“I think the biggest thing that I got out of coaching was my relationships with my other coaches and my players and to this day it’s still going on,” Maniscalco said. “That tells you a lot about the type of kids that I had the opportunity to coach.”
He was the youngest child in his family with three older sisters. His father was interested in sports and shared that interest with him. In high school, Maniscalco was a three-year letterman in football and a four-year letterman in baseball, earning all-state recognition as a senior in 1969. He accepted a baseball scholarship from Jacksonville State University coach Rudy Abbott.
For Abbott, Maniscalco lettered four years and started for three. As a sophomore, he was eighth nationally in home runs with nine and earned all-conference recognition. In 1973, his senior season, he captained the team that made JSU’s first appearance in the Division II College World Series. His 18 career home runs placed him second on the Gamecocks’ all-time home run list when he graduated.
After graduating from JSU, Maniscalco was hired by Oxford football coach Bill Burgess to help coach B-team football and B-team basketball and be an assistant coach with the varsity baseball team.
From 1973 through 1985, Maniscalco taught and coached at Oxford. He was named varsity football offensive coordinator in the fall of 1977 and head baseball coach in the spring of 1978. In his first season as head baseball coach, Maniscalco guided Oxford to the AHSAA state championship game. In 1980, Oxford reached the semifinal round in the baseball playoffs. Maniscalco’s Yellow Jacket baseball teams were area champions in each of his seven years as head coach. He was Calhoun County coach of the year five times. His career record in varsity baseball was 156-23.
“Guys would do anything you’d say, not always the most talented but if you told them to do something it was going to be done. You better hope you told them right,” Maniscalco recalled of his Yellow Jacket baseball players. “Those kids were hard workers but not the greatest baseball players in the world. Some of them were very good but overall they made themselves good.”
Maniscalco served as offensive coordinator in football from 1978 through 1984 under Burgess. Oxford’s 1982 football team reached the state championship game for the first time in school history.
When Jacksonville State hired Burgess as head football coach following the 1984 football season, Burgess brought Maniscalco with him as offensive coordinator. Maniscalco made some tweaks to the Gamecocks’ wishbone offense, some called it the “Charlie-bone”, keeping the option running attack potent and adding downfield passing threats.
“Not many people invent anything. I certainly didn’t invent that,” Maniscalco said before acknowledging that he recognized the Gamecocks had players who could make that offense work.
“The mixture of the threat of the option and the threat of a downfield passing game, that’s pretty unstoppable, I don’t care where the defense is,” Maniscalco said.
The Gamecocks were NCAA Division II champions in 1992 after finishing second in 1989 and 1991.
“Winning is very important, very important. That helps everything when you’re winning but when you’re losing is when you’re tested. The kids are tested. The coaches are tested. That’s when you’ve really got to pull together. … We lost two national championship games before we won one. That was awful hard, hard on the coaches, hard on the players, especially when you’re offensive coordinator and you get shut out in one of them,” Maniscalco said.