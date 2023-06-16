 Skip to main content
Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame: Jack led Oxford to two state titles

Jason Jack

Jason Jack led Oxford's football team to back-to-back state championships in 1988 and 1989.

 Courtesy photo

Maybe it was Jason Jack’s destiny to direct Oxford to successive Class 5A football championships in 1988 and 1989, an unprecedented accomplishment in Yellow Jacket football history.

“I loved sports so much. It was in my blood since I was a kid,” Jack said recently. “I remember going to all the Oxford football games when I was little. My Mom was a teacher there and I’d go to every game. I just developed a love for the black-and-gold.”

