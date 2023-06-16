Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame: Jack led Oxford to two state titles

Maybe it was Jason Jack’s destiny to direct Oxford to successive Class 5A football championships in 1988 and 1989, an unprecedented accomplishment in Yellow Jacket football history.
“I loved sports so much. It was in my blood since I was a kid,” Jack said recently. “I remember going to all the Oxford football games when I was little. My Mom was a teacher there and I’d go to every game. I just developed a love for the black-and-gold.”
One of the games Jack attended was the Class 3A state championship game Oxford didn’t win in Alabaster, a game the Yellow Jackets led after three quarters.
“I remember when I was 10 years old going to the 1982 state championship game when Oxford played Thompson and got beat 14-11, by three points. I cried all the way home. I wanted them to win so bad. I remember telling myself, ‘I’m going to try one day to be part of that team so that we can try to win a state championship,’” Jack said. “Really, it was a goal of mine since I was little and I can’t believe that it actually worked out the way it did.”
Three things made Jack’s development into a championship quarterback very unlikely. First, his parents didn’t let Jack play peewee football at all. Second, he didn’t become a quarterback until the eighth grade. Third, in the ninth grade, he broke his collarbone in a practice drill after three games and missed the remainder of the season.
Despite all his early setbacks, in his junior season Jack helped exorcise an Oxford demon in his first start as a junior in 1988, completing 7 of 10 passes for 118 yards and directing a 23-13 win over Pell City. The Panthers had beaten the Yellow Jackets twice in 1987 and twice in 1986.
He passed for each of his team’s three touchdowns as the Yellow Jackets defeated Smiths Station 21-14 in the 1988 Class 5A state title game. He was 8 of 15 passing for 155 yards with no interceptions as Oxford finished 14-0.
Jack said Oxford’s 23-16 win over previously unbeaten Wellborn late in the regular season was a pivotal moment in the championship run.
“After that game, I just think we had a lot of confidence,” he said.
Jack returned to Oxford football in 1989 for his senior season, as did most of the team’s offensive starters from 1988, but the defense returned just one starter. On top of that, Jack had suffered a high ankle sprain during a pickup basketball game, much to the dismay of coach Robert Herring.
“I was in a boot most of the summer,” he said, noting that it wasn’t until late in the regular season that his ankle began to feel normal.
After a 2-2 start, wins over Pell City and Talladega and losses to Anniston and Gardendale, the Yellow Jackets didn’t lose again. No. 10 Oxford defeated No. 9 Homewood 34-20 in Oxford’s homecoming game. Homewood had not given up more than seven points in any previous game. Jack was 8 of 12 passing for 127 yards in the first half.
Oxford was ranked No. 2 in the final 1989 Class 5A poll and Fayette County was No. 1.
In the semifinal round, Oxford defeated previously unbeaten Fayette County 23-13 in Fayette. The Tigers led 7-0 early. A Jack touchdown pass made the halftime score 7-6. Jack scored on a 5-yard run to start the second half. His 9-yard scoring pass then made it 20-7.
Fayette County didn’t respond well to losing. One Fayette County player was ejected for a flagrant foul. With 47 seconds to play, Fayette County coach Walden Tucker was ejected and escorted off the field. Twenty seconds later, as Jack was trying to run out the clock, a late hit near the Fayette County sideline led to a brawl and the officials ended the game.
For the season, Jack completed 119 of 195 passes for 1,910 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also rushed for 507 yards and six touchdowns. He was a Class 4A-6A first-team all-county choice, the first-team quarterback on the ASWA Class 5A all-state team and an honorable mention on the Orlando Sentinel’s All-Southern team.
He accepted a football scholarship offer from Alabama coach Gene Stallings. While at Alabama, Jack received the President’s Academic Achievement Award for having the highest cumulative grade point average on the Alabama football team.
