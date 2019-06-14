Jerry Gunnels was an integral part of two of coach Ed Deupree’s finest Wellborn football teams in 1966 and 1967. Tonight at the Oxford Civic Center, he will join Deupree as a member of the Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame. Gunnels’ Class of 2019 is the fifteenth annual induction class for the Sports Hall of Fame. Deupree was inducted in 2011.
Gunnels grew up in the shadow of Wellborn High School.
“As a little kid, on Friday nights we could see the lights at the field, hear the bands playing and people hollering. When you grow up in it, at some point in time you want to be a part of it,” Gunnels said.
For Gunnels, it helped that he grew to be 6-foot-3 and weighed over 200 pounds while retaining sprinter’s speed. During Gunnels’ high school days, players were on the field for both offense and defense. He was primarily an end on both offense and defense but played in the backfield as well.
“I loved playing offense and I sure enough loved playing defense. I just loved defense because you’re challenged. The offense knows what they are going to do and you don’t. You’ve got to be ready if you’re on defense,” Gunnels said.
Deupree said he felt Gunnels was a better offensive player.
“When he got the ball in his hands he could take it to the end zone,” Deupree recalled. “He was outstanding, I’ll say that, and one of the toughest runners if you got the ball in his hands. On defense he was tough and on offense he was tougher.”
As a junior end during the 1966 season, Gunnels caught seven touchdown passes, a Calhoun County record at the time. Two of his touchdown receptions, from 61 yards and 15 yards out, came in a 19-7 season-opening win over Alexandria. Gunnels had two more touchdown catches, 28 yards and 17 yards, in Wellborn’s 21-7 win over Jacksonville. He caught a 7-yard scoring pass in a 28-7 win at Piedmont, made a 27-yard scoring grab in the first half of Wellborn’s 33-6 win over Talladega and finished his record performance with a 10-yard touchdown reception in a 28-13 victory over Childersburg. He also scored on a 68-yard interception return against Piedmont. The Panthers were 9-0-0 in the regular season then played to a 7-7 tie with Oxford in the Calhoun County championship game.
When the 1966 season ended, Gunnels was a unanimous selection for the All-Calhoun County first-team on offense. He was also one of eleven players named first team Class 3A All-State on each of four All-State teams. Gunnels was recognized by the Associated Press (AP), the Birmingham News, the Birmingham Post-Herald and the Montgomery Advertiser.
Gunnels began the 1967 season with five receptions for 134 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown catch, in the Panthers’ 29-13 win over Alexandria. After missing time with a bad ankle, Gunnels moved to tailback late in Wellborn’s 31-14 win over Oxford and made two long runs that set up his 2-yard touchdown carry. In Wellborn’s 14-0 win over Jacksonville that spoiled Jacksonville’s homecoming, Gunnels scored his team’s second touchdown on an 82-yard punt return.
Wellborn finished 8-2-0 and Gunnels was again a unanimous all-county pick on offense as an end. He was one of eleven members on the Class 3A first-team All-State teams named by AP, the Birmingham News and the Birmingham Post-Herald.
“Back in those days, we really enjoyed coming to practice. We really enjoyed it because it was what we wanted to do. We’d go in with high goals set and everybody was working toward those goals,” Gunnels said.
Gunnels recalled how Deupree often challenged his players to understand the value of hard work and the accomplishments that came from it.
“Those are lessons that are not just restricted to sports at all,” Gunnels said. “Those are life-long lessons.”
They are lessons Gunnels handed down to his children and his grandchildren.
“It was just a great time,” Gunnels said of his days playing for Wellborn. “We all learned a lot from it and I think really that we’re better people for it. When you play ball and you work hard, you learn if you want something you work for it.”