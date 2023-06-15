 Skip to main content
Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame: Garmon to be posthumously inducted Saturday

Chris Garmon

Chris Garmon was a three-sport athlete at White Plains High School and two-time NCAA Division II baseball All-American at Jacksonville State.

 Courtesy photo

Chris Garmon, a three-sport athlete at White Plains High School and two-time NCAA Division II baseball All-American at Jacksonville State, will be inducted into the Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame posthumously Saturday at the Oxford Civic Center.

Garmon died March 31 of this year, about six weeks after receiving a telephone call from Sports Hall of Fame board president Ken Grissom.

