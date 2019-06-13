Mike Tolleson grew up in a football family. When he could no longer play, his love for the game led to a career as a coach.
The final 13 seasons of Mike Tolleson’s nearly 40-year career as a football coach came at the University of Texas. That career began in Lineville, just a few miles down the road from his hometown of Anniston. Although it has been nearly 50 years since Tolleson coached the Aggies defense for one season in 1971, at least one of his former Lineville players will be in the audience at the Oxford Civic Center on Saturday evening when Tolleson is inducted into the Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame in the Class of 2019.
Tolleson grew up in a football family. His father, Wilbur Tolleson, played for Anniston’s 7-0-1 undefeated 1942 team under coach E.D. (Chink) Lott. His uncle, Bernard Hammett, was head football coach at Ohatchee in 1957 and 1958 before he entered the family business.
“It’s kind of all I knew growing up. It’s not like it was forced on me. Dad didn’t say, ‘You’ve got to play.’ I got a kick out of seeing the old photographs, the old yearbooks, with Dad playing and Uncle Bernard playing at Anniston High School after Dad did,” Tolleson said.
Wilbur Tolleson instilled values in his son. There would be no cussing, his word would be his bond, others would not talk about his family without a fight and he would not be a braggart.
“I never forgot that,” Tolleson said. “I told my players that.”
Quitting wasn’t an option with his father either. Early in his years at Anniston High School, the younger Tolleson thought he had been wrongly passed over on the depth chart during training camp. When he went to his grandmother’s for lunch, he told his father he was going to quit.
“‘You weren’t raised like that,’” Tolleson recalled his father saying. “‘You ain’t going to quit. You’re going to get back there and work.’ That’s what I did.”
At Anniston, Tolleson lettered three years as a fullback and a linebacker and was a permanent team captain during his senior season in 1965.
His work as a high school player brought a football scholarship to Tampa where he lettered two years as a running back. Tolleson then transferred to Delta State where he played linebacker and lettered two more years. He remained at Delta State as a student assistant for the 1970 season.
Tolleson’s first coaching job with a paycheck was at Lineville. He was defensive coordinator for head coach Truman Anderson during the 1971 football season. That year the Aggies finished 7-3, including a 23-8 win over arch-rival Clay County of Ashland. Tolleson’s defense recorded three shutouts and allowed only one touchdown in three other wins.
After one year with the Aggies, he returned to school to earn a graduate degree at Livingston University, now West Alabama, and coached there as a graduate assistant. Buddy Nix, a former assistant at Anniston when Tolleson played for the Bulldogs, was defensive coordinator at Livingston and needed a graduate assistant to coach defense.
“I didn’t go to try and advance and see how far I could go in whatever level of coaching. I went because my old high school coach said he needed me,” Tolleson said.
In Tolleson’s 13 seasons at Texas, the Longhorns appeared in twelve bowl games and were BCS national champions for the 2005 season. From 1998 through 2010, Tolleson coached defensive tackles at Texas. He became special teams coordinator in 2000. In 2009, he was named national special teams coordinator of the year. As defensive tackles coach, he produced no fewer than nine National Football League players. Tolleson’s defensive tackles helped Texas lead the nation in rushing defense in 2009, allowing just 72.4 yards per game. With the help of Tolleson’s charges, the 2006 defense set a school record by limiting opposing teams to 61.2 rushing yards per game.
“It was always about the players. … I enjoyed coaching kids, helping them get better and be a better person character-wise, hopefully, and things like that,” Tolleson said.