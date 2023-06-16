 Skip to main content
Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame: Evans was a championship coach and mentor at Wellborn

June Evans

June Evans coached volleyball, track and softball at Wellborn.

 Photo by Bill Wilson

June Evans coached three sports — Volleyball, track and softball — over her teaching career at Walter Wellborn High School and had success in each of them. Her greatest successes came in the way she mentored her students. In a supporting letter, former player Jana Bradley Gleason wrote about her experiences with Evans beginning as a seventh grader.

“She asked me to try out for the softball team, knowing I had never played on a team. When I said, ‘I don’t think I can; I have never played before,’ she said, ‘Don’t worry. We will teach you.’

