Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame: Evans was a championship coach and mentor at Wellborn

June Evans coached three sports — Volleyball, track and softball — over her teaching career at Walter Wellborn High School and had success in each of them. Her greatest successes came in the way she mentored her students. In a supporting letter, former player Jana Bradley Gleason wrote about her experiences with Evans beginning as a seventh grader.
“She asked me to try out for the softball team, knowing I had never played on a team. When I said, ‘I don’t think I can; I have never played before,’ she said, ‘Don’t worry. We will teach you.’
“When I said, ‘Both my parents work, and I won’t have a ride home each day,’ she said, ‘Don’t worry. We will take care of you.’
“Until the day I graduated, she did just that. She made sure I learned everything there was to know about softball and she made sure I always had a way home. Each day she encouraged me and pushed me to do my very best. In fact, she didn’t just do these things for me. She made sure all her players were taken care of at all times.
“She gave us tough workouts, countless drills and unlimited life lessons. Mrs. Evans always taught us to act respectfully, play with sportsmanship and win or lose gracefully. We learned mental toughness, grit and work ethic. We never skipped a day. There was always a plan ‘B’, come rain or shine.”
Evans was an employee of the Calhoun County school system for more than 30 years. She spent most of that time teaching and coaching at Wellborn. When Evans began working as a physical education teacher, there were no athletic programs for girls. In the 1977-78 school year she started Wellborn’s indoor track program. Her runners practiced in the hallways of the main academic building after the school day ended.
At that time, the Alabama High School Athletic Association had four classifications. Every school below Class 4A competed in the same state meet. Evans’ first indoor track team returned from Montgomery as the 1A-2A-3A state champion.
In the fall of 1979, Evans became Wellborn’s first-year volleyball coach. Five years later Evans led the Panthers to the Class 5A state volleyball championship. At the state tournament, Wellborn (33-2) didn’t lose a game. Evans won the state title with a team that had only two seniors.
Wellborn (32-2) was undefeated entering the 1985 state volleyball tournament but lost twice in the championship bracket final.
In softball, Wellborn’s breakthrough season came in 1988 when the Panthers (32-10) made their first appearance in the state tournament. In 1989, injuries and defensive lapses led to a quick exit from the state tournament. Averaging 12 runs a game entering the tournament, the Panthers (29-4) lost 13-3 and 13-1.
Evans had Wellborn back in the Class 5A state tournament in 1994. The Panthers struggled to hit and finished 37-14. With just one senior on the roster, Wellborn was 44-11 in 1995. Evans’ 1996 team established a school record for wins at 49-15. She was the choice of the coaches for Calhoun County’s 4A-6A coach of the year. In 2009, Wellborn named its softball field for Evans.
