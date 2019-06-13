Jerre Brannen was a rare high school athlete. He was outstanding in football, basketball, baseball and track at Anniston High School, playing three years in each sport, before graduating in 1956. From Anniston, Brannen received a football scholarship to the University of Alabama from coach J.B. Whitworth. After a mandatory season on the freshman team, he earned a varsity letter from Whitworth as a sophomore in 1957.
Brannen survived Alabama’s first spring practice under coach Paul Bryant in 1958 and won a starting role at end in the turnaround season that fall under Bryant.
For his many athletic accomplishments, Brannen will be inducted into the Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame at the fifteenth annual induction banquet Saturday at the Oxford Civic Center.
Although many players left when Bryant replaced Whitworth, Brannen remained and earned Bryant’s recognition as one of 24 players who had given 100 percent effort on the practice field. He lettered again in 1958 when the Crimson Tide was 5-4-1.
Brannen said the force of his will kept him at Alabama when Bryant arrived.
“I just don’t give up. If you set a goal you work until you do it. It was determination. I knew it was difficult but the harder they worked us the harder we worked,” he recalled.
At Anniston, Brannen was a two-way end in football and punted for the Bulldogs. In 1955, his senior season, Brannen was on the receiving end of a 35-yard touchdown pass from Gary O’Steen, later his college roommate at Alabama, as Anniston defeated arch-rival Gadsden 40-19 in Anniston’s homecoming game. Coach Billy Bancroft’s Bulldogs finished the season 8-1-1. Brannen was named first-team all-county as an end in an era when one all-county team of eleven players was chosen from all the schools playing football. Brannen was also chosen to play in the AHSAA’s prestigious North-South all-star football game.
In basketball, Brannen played for Freeman (Bulldog) Johnson. In the 1956 Calhoun County basketball tournament, Brannen was Anniston’s scoring leader in each of the Bulldogs’ three tournament games. He scored 30 points in their 57-56 loss to Oxford in the championship game and was named to the all-tournament team. He was also named to the all-tournament team for the Sixth District tournament. He led the Bulldogs in scoring, averaging almost 25 points per game. Anniston Star sports editor Paul Cox called him probably the most versatile basketball player in Calhoun County.
Brannen had shown great promise as a basketball player at Johnston Junior High School for coach Glenn Hawkins. In his freshman year, the team finished 29-1 and Brannen was the scoring leader. He scored 27 points as Johnston Junior High downed Saks Junior High 73-45 in the championship game of the Saks Invitational tournament. Johnston’s only loss was a 70-69 defeat by Saks in the championship game of the Calhoun County junior high tournament, the final game of the season, despite Brannen’s 27 points.
In baseball, again playing for Bancroft, he was a fine defensive outfielder with a strong arm and a power hitter. He belted a grand slam home run in a 13-0 win over Etowah County champion Emma Sansom in the Sixth District North championship game. When the season concluded, Brannen was chosen to play in the annual Lions Club East-West regional all-star baseball charity game.
As a senior, Brannen finished third in the 220-yard dash at the state track meet. In his junior year, he was fourth in the 440-yard dash and was a member of the Bulldogs’ one-mile relay team that set a Sixth District track meet record.
“I loved athletics and the challenges and encouraging teammates and the competition,” Brannen said.
He said he got so many life lessons from playing sports in high school that he encouraged each of his four children, three daughters and a son, to play and all four did.