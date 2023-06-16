 Skip to main content
Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame: Big day at JSU just part of Wilson’s legacy

Barney Wilson

Barney Wilson was a three-sport athlete at Oxford and played baseball at Jacksonville State.

 Courtesy photo

Barney Wilson had athletic successes in football, basketball and baseball during his athletic career but what he accomplished on a warm May day in 1973 put Jacksonville State’s baseball team into an NCAA college baseball world series for the first time in the program’s history.

Wilson was a senior that year, a part of Coach Rudy Abbott’s first recruiting class in the spring of 1969. Wilson, who earned All-Gulf South Conference recognition in 1970 as a freshman and again in 1973 as a senior, entered the final qualifying game between Jacksonville State and LSU-New Orleans in relief in the seventh inning and fanned eight of the final nine batters he faced to preserve Jacksonville State’s win. The ninth popped up to second base.

