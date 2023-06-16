 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame: Battles to be inducted after standout coaching career

Mike Battles

Mike Battles coached for 15 seasons at Wellborn High School.

 Courtesy photo

Mike Battles devoted more than 50 years of his life to playing football in high school and college or coaching the sport in high schools in Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi. He was a head football coach an astonishing total of 44 years.

“Coach Battles is very deserving of this recognition. He was a great coach but an even better man,” Chuck Marcum, superintendent of Roanoke City Schools when Battles coached Handley High School to a state championship and currently chief of staff at the Alabama State Department of Education, wrote in a recent text.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.