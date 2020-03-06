Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame announces 2020 class

The Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame has announced its Class of 2020. This year’s sixteenth annual induction class includes Ted Boozer, Jerry Cole, Arthur Hardy, Roland Houston, Jeramie Moore and Brooke McCarley Suda. Cole will be inducted posthumously. The induction banquet will be held at the beautiful Oxford Civic Center on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
“The Board of Directors is pleased to present the Class of 2020. This group has represented themselves, their schools and their communities very well,” said Board of Directors president Ken Grissom. “The 2020 class exemplifies the excellence of athletics that we have here in Calhoun County.”
Boozer was a three-sport athlete at Alexandria High School prior to graduating in 1955. In basketball, he was a forward on the Valley Cubs’ Sixth District tournament champions as a junior. As a senior, he earned all-tournament honors at the Calhoun County tournament. In football, Boozer earned first-team all-county honors at end as a senior following the 1954 season after receiving honorable mention recognition as a junior. His football skills caught the eye of Texas A&M coach Bear Bryant. Boozer played on the Aggies’ freshman team then spent one year at Allen Military Academy where he earned Wigwam Wiseman junior college All-American honors. Boozer returned to Alabama and played his final two years of college football at Jacksonville State in 1958 and 1959 for coach Don Salls.
Cole starred in football at Jacksonville High School. He was a three-year starter for the Golden Eagles, earned honorable mention all-county status at tackle as a junior and was first-team all-county as a tackle in 1952, his senior season. Jacksonville State football coach Don Salls offered Cole a football scholarship and Cole became a four-year letterman and two-year starter for the Gamecocks. After graduation, Cole spent time in the military and in private business. In early 1974, Jacksonville State president Dr. Ernest Stone, who had been Cole’s high school principal, asked him to become JSU’s first full-time director of athletics. He continued in that role for more than 25 years. During that time, the Gamecocks won NCAA Division II national championships in baseball, basketball and football and two national titles in gymnastics. The Gamecocks won 37 Gulf South Conference championships during Cole’s tenure.
Hardy graduated from Weaver High School in 1979 after being a part of the school’s basketball and track programs for four years. He was a standout in basketball, earning first-team all-county recognition as a sophomore, a junior and a senior. He averaged a double-double each of those three seasons — 15.0 points and 14.9 rebounds as a sophomore, 20.9 points and 17.7 rebounds as a junior and 25.6 points and 17.6 rebounds as a senior. Hardy was a member of the Calhoun County tournament all-tournament team as a junior and was county tournament most valuable player as a senior despite Weaver’s loss in the tournament’s semifinal round. He received a basketball scholarship to Northeast Alabama State Junior College in Rainsville where he played for two seasons and earned an associate’s degree. He returned to Calhoun County and completed a B.A. degree in commercial art at Jacksonville State in 1985. Hardy joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation as an agent in 1987 and remained with the FBI for more than 24 years.
Houston played football at Oxford High School for coach Jack Grizzard in 1968, 1969 and 1970 and earned all-county honorable mention as a senior at offensive end. He was a team captain that same season and his teammates voted him the recipient of the first Jack Grizzard Golden Helmet award — recognizing the player who most exemplified the spirit, determination and pride shown by Grizzard during his time at Oxford. Following his graduation from Jacksonville State, he was an assistant coach for one year in Georgia then returned to Oxford as an assistant for eight years while working with the offensive line and defensive tackles. From 1985 through 1991 he was offensive line coach at Jacksonville State with coach Bill Burgess then switched to defensive coordinator from 1992 through 1996. The Gamecocks were NCAA Division II national champions in 1992. He was head coach at Weaver High School from 2000-03 and was Calhoun County coach of the year in 2002 and 2003. Houston returned to JSU as defensive line coach in 2005 then became head coach at Jacksonville High School from 2006-11. He was named Calhoun County coach of the year in 2009 while coaching the Golden Eagles.
Moore was a standout in both football and baseball at Alexandria. In football, he lettered three years and was a first-team all-county pick on the offensive line in 1991 as a senior. He was chosen first-team All-State by the Alabama Sports Writers Association as a senior. In baseball, he lettered five years and was first-team all-county as a junior in 1991 and again as a senior in 1992. As a senior, Moore led Alexandria in batting (.413), home runs (8) and RBIs (30). On the mound, he was 8-2 with one save and a 3.75 ERA in 59 2/3 innings and was an All-State selection. He played baseball at Enterprise State as a freshman in 1993. In the fall of 1993, he received and accepted a scholarship offer from defending NCAA Division I national champion Louisiana State University. In Moore’s three seasons at LSU, the Tigers won the SEC West (1994), won the SEC (1995) and won their third NCAA Division I national title (1996).
In high school at Alexandria, McCarley was outstanding in both volleyball and basketball. In basketball, she was honorable mention all-state as a sophomore, second-team all-state as a junior and first-team all-state as a senior. However, volleyball was her sport of choice. As a freshman, she helped the Valley Cubs to a state runner-up finish in volleyball. In each of the next three volleyball seasons —1994, 1995 and 1996 — Alexandria claimed Class 4A state championships. McCarley was state tournament most valuable player as a junior and again as a senior. Following her senior season, she was named Alabama’s Gatorade player of year. From Alexandria, McCarley went to Auburn University where she was All-SEC in 1997, 1998 and 1999.
The Class of 2020 will bring to 100 the total membership of the Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame.
The Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame is a non-profit corporation, operated by an all-volunteer board of directors. The 2020 event continues the tradition of holding the induction banquet on the Saturday of Father’s Day weekend. The annual banquets are possible only because of the generous financial support the Sports Hall of Fame receives from individuals, businesses and governmental entities throughout Calhoun County.
“The Hall of Fame board is deeply appreciative of the many businesses, organizations, and individuals that support the work of the Hall of Fame on a yearly basis. We absolutely would not be able to have a first class ceremony without this support from our community,” Board of Directors vice president Jon Holder said.