The Calhoun County Sports Hall of has announced that Jerre Brannen, Danny Bryan, Selina Carpenter, Jerry Gunnels, Charlie Maniscalco and Mike Tolleson are the members of the Class of 2019.
The six will be honored at the fifteenth annual induction banquet on Saturday, June 15. The banquet will again be held at the Oxford Civic Center.
“The Class of 2019 reflects well on Calhoun County in both the number of different sports and the variety of communities represented. This group of inductees again demonstrates the depth, quality, and rich tradition of Calhoun County athletics down through the years,” said Jon Holder, vice president of the Sports Hall of Fame’s board of directors and spokesman for the board.
Brannen was outstanding in football, basketball, baseball and track at Anniston, playing three years in each sport, before graduating in 1956. His senior year he was first-team all-county as an end in football, on the all-tournament team of the Calhoun County basketball tournament and chosen to play in the annual East-West all-star baseball game. Brannen lettered in football at Alabama in 1957 and again in 1958, Paul Bryant’s first year coaching the Crimson Tide. He played end on both offense and defense and punted for Bryant.
Bryan played four seasons of varsity basketball at Piedmont before graduating in 1967. As a junior, Bryan led Piedmont to the Calhoun County tournament championship and was named tournament MVP. He was all-county tournament again as a senior. He was an all-state basketball selection as a junior and again as a senior. Bryan received a basketball scholarship to Jacksonville State and played for four years. As a junior, he led the Gamecocks in scoring with 509 points in 27 games.
Carpenter graduated from Pleasant Valley in 1987 and Jacksonville State in 1992. At Pleasant Valley, Carpenter was a five-year starter in each of three sports — volleyball, basketball and softball. In volleyball, she helped the Raiders to one state championship and one state runner-up finish and one Calhoun County championship and two seconds. In basketball, she was all-county four seasons. Carpenter played on one state championship team and three Calhoun County tournament winners in softball. She was a four-year starter in volleyball at JSU and was all-conference three times and team captain for two seasons.
Gunnels was an integral part of two of Ed Deupree’s finest Wellborn football teams. He was a unanimous all-county selection at end as a junior in 1966 when the Panthers were 9-0-0 in the regular season then played to a tie with Oxford in the Calhoun County championship game. Wellborn was 8-1-0 in the regular the following year and Gunnels was again a unanimous all-county pick as an end.
Maniscalco graduated from Jacksonville State in 1973. From 1973 through 1985, Maniscalco taught and coached at Oxford. He became head baseball coach in 1978 and his Yellow Jacket baseball teams were area champions in each of his seven years as head coach. He was Calhoun County coach of the year five times. He also served as offensive coordinator in football from 1978-84 under Bill Burgess. In 1985, Maniscalco joined Burgess at JSU as offensive coordinator. The Gamecocks were NCAA Division II champions in 1992 after finishing second in 1989 and 1991.
Tolleson was a fullback and linebacker at Anniston before graduating in 1966. He was a two-year all-county and two-year all-state selection. Tolleson lettered for two years at Tampa then transferred to Delta State and lettered two more years. He remained at Delta State as a student assistant for one season, beginning a 37-year career as a football coach. His final 13 years of coaching came at Texas where he coached defensive tackles and special teams. In 2009, Tolleson was named national special teams coordinator of the year.
“We are blessed to live in a county that has always backed sports at every level, including the support of the Hall of Fame every year since our inception. We absolutely could not have the high quality banquet and awards we are known for without the many corporate partners and friends of the Hall of Fame,” Holder said.