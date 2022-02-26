Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame announces Class of 2022

The Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame is pleased to announce its Class of 2022. Six new members will be enshrined at the Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame’s 17th annual induction banquet on Saturday, June 18, 2022. The Class of 2022 includes Steve Christopher, Larry Davidson, Mike Henley, Brenard Howard, Randy Law and Orlando Watters.
This year’s banquet will again be held at the Oxford Civic Center. The Class of 2022 will join the current 100 members of the Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame.
“We are excited to announce the Class of 2022 for the Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame. This is an outstanding class. Its members have represented their schools and communities well through their contributions to the rich tradition of athletics in Calhoun County,” said Hall of Fame board of directors president Ken Grissom.
In 1989, Christopher quarterbacked Anniston to a 15-0 record and the Class 6A championship. He set AHSAA state records for touchdown passes in a season (42), passing yards in a season (3,586), passes attempted in a season (392) and passes completed in a season (246). Christopher was ASWA 6A player of the year and Gatorade player of the year for all of Alabama.
Davidson served as Oxford’s head coach in boys basketball for 26 seasons. During that time his teams won six Calhoun County tournament championships and six area tournament titles. The Yellow Jackets won 20 or more games seven times for Davidson and his career record was 415-256. He was inducted into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.
Henley was an outstanding running back at Oxford. He was first-team All-Calhoun County as a junior for first-year Oxford head coach Bill Burgess in 1971. After his senior season, he repeated as an all-county performer. Henley was a first-team all-state selection in 1971 and 1972. As a senior he averaged 12 yards per carry and was named Class 3A Back of the Year.
Howard was boys basketball coach at Anniston for 11 seasons beginning in 1986-87 and he led the Bulldogs to five Calhoun County basketball tournament championships. His teams were area champions four times. Howard moved to Alexandria in 1999. There he coached golf and his girls teams won the AHSAA state 1A-5A tournament in 2008 and finished second twice.
Law successfully coached both softball and volleyball at Saks. The Wildcats were AHSAA state champions in volleyball in 1995 and 2002. Law directed Saks to county titles in softball four times — 1988, 1991, 1992 and 2009. In 1995, Saks was runner-up at the AHSAA Class 5A state softball tournament. In 2008, the Saks softball field was named in Law’s honor.
Watters was a two-way star for Anniston’s 1989 Class 6A state champion football team. On defense, he played linebacker. As a running back and receiver on offense, he set AHSAA records for pass receptions in a game with 18 and in a season with 102. Following his senior season, he was MVP of the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game. Watters was an all-county pitcher in baseball and a record-setting jumper in track.
The Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame is a non-profit corporation, operated by an all-volunteer board of directors. The 2022 event continues the tradition of holding the induction banquet on the Saturday of Father’s Day weekend. The annual banquets are only possible because of the generous financial support the Sports Hall of Fame receives from individuals, businesses and governmental entities throughout Calhoun County.
“We are blessed to live in a county that has always backed sports at every level, including the support of the Hall of Fame every year since our inception. We absolutely could not have the high quality banquet and awards we are known for without the many corporate partners and friends of the Hall of Fame,” Grissom said.
For more information on the Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame, visit the Hall of Fame’s website at www.ccsportshof.com.