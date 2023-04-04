Calhoun County softball tourney: Piedmont, White Plains, Alexandria, Oxford advance

Jaycee Glover slid home in the bottom of the fifth inning to lead Piedmont in a 1-0 win over Jacksonville in the winners' bracket of the Calhoun County softball tournament.
“That’s what I told the girls to be prepared for,” Piedmont coach Rachel Smith said. “There’s going to be some difficult and pressure-packed moments in this tournament, and you’re going to have to execute.”
After a single in her first at bat, Glover advanced to second on a walk and third on a passed ball, before a grounder from Jenna Calvert brought her home for the win.
Emma Grace Todd pitched five one-hit innings, walking three batters and striking out seven. Cacey Brothers and Ava Pope had Piedmont’s only two hits.
Libby Strain had Jacksonville’s lone hit.
“We showed up with a pressure-packed moment right there tied up 0-0 in the bottom of the inning,” Smith said. “I’m proud of them for executing well.”
White Plains 7, Pleasant Valley 6: White Plain erased a six-run deficit after Leighton Arnold bunted to bring home Cooper Martin and secure a 7-6 victory over Pleasant Valley.
“The conversation I had before the game was that, ‘I’m not going to ask you to be perfect. I’m asking you to clean up the little things,'” White Plains coach Tiffany Williams said.
After Pleasant Valley piled on six runs in the top of the first inning, led by a three-run homer to left field from Haylie Lee, White Plains responded with six of their own in the bottom of the first, featuring home runs from Leighton Arnold, Karli Otwell and Halie Smith.
“We had another conversation after the first inning, and they responded,” Williams said.
Seven players had seven hits for White Plains, with Otwell leading the team with three RBIs.
Macey Roper led Pleasant Valley going 2-for-3, while Emma Harvey and Haylie Lee each had a home run.
Alexandria 8, Ohatchee 1: Alexandria’s top three in the order combined for seven of the Valley Cubs’ 10 hits as the team took down Ohatchee in an 8-1 win.
Leadoff hitter Jill Cockrell and third hitter Pressley Slaton both went 2-for-3, while Clancy Bright went 3-for-3 batting second. Slaton racked up three RBIs, while Bright and Cockrell had one.
“A win is a win, but right now we’re not playing as well as we need to be playing,” Alexandria coach Brian Hess said. “That concerns me a little bit, but hopefully we can iron it out.”
Slaton pitched the four innings for Alexandria, allowing four hits and one run (none earned) while walking four and striking out six.
Ohatchee’s Ellie Carden went 2-for-2 and had the team’s lone RBI.
Oxford 4, Weaver 1: Oxford scored two runs in the third inning and another pair in the fourth to carve out a 4-1 victory over Weaver.
Leadoff batter Ashlyn Burns and third baseman Reagan Sanders both led the team with two hits.
Emma Tima-Becerra and Sanders each had an RBI.
“We didn’t make any adjustments until the fourth inning,” Oxford coach said. “Good teams make adjustments, and we struggled a little but in the first three innings. We hit a little bit better in the fourth inning, but not our best game.”
Raina Zachery pitched the first two innings and struck out another batter before being pulled in favor of Berkley Mooney, who pitched the remainder of the five innings. Zachery allowed two hits, one earned run and walked two while Mooney allowed one hit and struck out five.
Weaver’s lone run came in the first inning after a line drive single from Kinley Marvasty scored Sydney Bitzer.
ELIMINATION BRACKET
Anniston 24, Faith Christian 2: Anniston racked up two dozen runs and Lyric Williams pitched the Bulldogs to victory as they picked up a 24-2 win over Faith Christian in the Calhoun County softball tournament.
This win also marks Anniston’s first of the season.
“It feels good coming from the bottom because we haven’t won a game,” Williams said. “It was different last year, but we got to learn how to come back together as a team.”
Every player on Anniston’s roster got a hit, with three players crossing home four times.
“They really gave it their all, that’s all I can ask from them,” Anniston coach Brooklyn Garcia said. “That was their first big win, period, this year. So, any win, we’re going to celebrate.”
Ohatchee 14, Anniston 1: Whitney McFry and Tabitha Davidson combined for four hits, five runs and five RBI to lead Ohatchee to a 14-1 win.
“I thought before spring break we got a little cold, so we woke the bats up pretty well,” Ohatchee coach Kendall Poe said.
McFry went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and crossed home plate twice, while Davidson went 2-for-2 and dove in two while crossing home three times.
Alanah Fitch picked up the win, allowing no hits in three innings while walking two and striking out two.
Jacksonville 15, Saks 0: Dailyn Wood caught fire at the plate and on the mound as the Golden Eagles shut out Saks in a 15-0 win.
Wood pitched four one-hit innings, walking no batters and striking out eight.
At the plate, she went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and scored three runs.
“I thought they played pretty hard,” Jacksonville coach Jessica Newton Oliver said. “We had a couple of eros here and there, our hitting was on it today.”
Carli Fritts led the Golden Eagles with five RBIs, including a three-run home run in the bottom of the first. Lacey Barnes went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, two runs and a walk.
Wood had a home run in Jacksonville’s game against Wellborn, with Fritts and Wood marking the two home runs for the day.
“We hit two home runs, Dailyn Wood and Carli Fritts both had home runs,” Oliver said. “That was a big thing, I’m very proud of them. They worked really hard, and that’s all I can ask for.”
Pleasant Valley 22, Jacksonville Christian 5: Rebekah Gannaway pounded out four RBIs and Lily Henry had three of her own as Pleasant Valley blew out Jacksonville Christian in a 22-5 win.
The duo also hit a home run each, with both being three-run blasts.
“We’ve just really got to focus in on opportunities when they present themselves,” Pleasant Valley coach David Bryant said.
Macey Roper went 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs, three runs and a walk.
“I felt pretty good,” Roper said. “I saw we played pretty good as a team. Our bats came together a lot better today.”
Weaver 13, Wellborn 0: Weaver advanced to play again Wednesday.
FIRST ROUND
Pleasant Valley 18, Faith Christian 0: Pleasant Valley’s offense surged as the Raiders dominated Faith Christian with an 18-0 win in the opening round of the Calhoun County softball tournament. The contest lasted 2½ innings because of the mercy rule.
Lily Henry pitched two innings, while Haylie Lee pitched one. The two combined to strike out all nine batters they faced.
Henry got the scoring started for Pleasant Valley with a two-RBI double to score Rebekah Gannaway and Macey Roper in the bottom of the first. The Raiders went on to take a 15-0 lead after the first inning, capped off by a bases-loaded walk drawn by Gannaway to score Lee.
Pleasant Valley combined for five hits on five different batters, with Gannaway leading the team with four RBIs. A bases-loaded triple accounting for three of Gannaway’s four. Henry and Crammer each had two RBIs of their own.
Five Raiders crossed home at least twice, with Roper, Cailey Almaroad and Gracee Ward having three runs apiece.
White Plains 19, Anniston 1: Four Wildcats crossed home plate at least three times as White Plains downed Anniston in a 19-1 blowout.
Cooper Martin, Leighton Arnold, Callie Richardson and Karli Otwell each earned three runs. Martin, Richardson, Ansley Prichard and Kylee Provencio each had two RBIs for the Wildcats.
White Plains pitcher Kannon Slaughter struck out five in three innings pitched.
Lyric Williams scored Anniston’s lone run of the contest on a ground ball by Ma’tasia Truss.
Ohatchee 17, Saks 0: Two players hit home runs and six had at least two hits as Ohatchee downed Saks 17-0.
Alyssa Davis and Tabitha Davidson each had a home run, with Davis going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Davidson finishing 2-for-3 with five RBIs and four runs.
Leadoff hitter Savannah Reaves led the team with eight total bases, going 4-for-4 with two triples, three RBIs and two runs.
Jacksonville 9, Wellborn 4: Jacksonville’s Carli Fritts got it done at the plate and on the mound as Jacksonville downed Wellborn in a 9-4 win.
Fritts picked up the win on the mound, pitching three innings and allowing four hits while striking out six, while she led the team with two RBIs.
Dailyn Wood hit a solo home run in Jacksonville’s first at-bat of the game.
Jaylyn Chattin led Wellborn with three RBIs, going 2-for-3 at the plate with a single and a double.
Weaver 1, Jacksonville Christian 0: Alana Cooper scored the one run needed for Weaver in the bottom of the third inning as Weaver took down Jacksonville Christian in a 1-0 win.
Kynlee Fulmer picked up the win on the mound in her shutout performance.
Tuesday’s schedule
First round
Game 1, No. 7 Weaver 1, No. 10 Jacksonville Christian 0
Game 2, No. 6 Ohatchee 17, No. 11 Saks 0
Game 3, No. 4 White Plains 19, No. 13 Anniston 0
Game 4, No. 5 Pleasant Valley 18, No. 12 Faith Christian 0
Game 5, No. 8 Jacksonville 9, No. 9 Wellborn 4
Championship bracket quarterfinal round
Game 6, No. 2 Oxford 4, No. 7 Weaver 1
Game 7, No. 3 Alexandria 8, No. 6 Ohatchee 1
Game 8, No. 4 White Plains 7, No. 5 Pleasant Valley 6
Game 9, No. 1 Piedmont 1, No. 8 Jacksonville 0
Elimination bracket (loser eliminated each game)
First round
Game 10, No. 13 Anniston 24, No. 12 Faith Christian 2
Second round
Games 11: No. 6 Ohatchee 14, No. 13 Anniston 1
Game 12: No. 8 Jacksonville 15, No. 11 Saks 0
Game 13: No. 5 Pleasant Valley 22, No. 10 Jacksonville Christian 5
Game 14: No. 7 Weaver 13, No. 9 Wellborn 0
Wednesday’s schedule
Games 15 and 16, championship bracket semifinals, 4 p.m.
Game 21, championship bracket final (one undefeated team remains)
Elimination bracket (loser eliminated each game)
Third round
Games 17 and 18, 4 p.m. (winners advanced to face championship bracket semifinal losers)
Fourth round
Games 19 and 20, 5:30 p.m.
Fifth round
Game 22, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s schedule at University Field, Jacksonville State
Game 23, Game 21 loser vs. Game 22 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 24, championship game, 6 p.m.
Game 25, winner-take-all game, if the two remaining teams each have one loss, 8 p.m.