Calhoun County softball tourney: Piedmont, White Plains, Alexandria, Oxford advance

Kirsten Fiscus

Jaycee Glover slid home in the bottom of the fifth inning to lead Piedmont in a 1-0 win over Jacksonville in the winners' bracket of the Calhoun County softball tournament.

“That’s what I told the girls to be prepared for,” Piedmont coach Rachel Smith said. “There’s going to be some difficult and pressure-packed moments in this tournament, and you’re going to have to execute.”