Calhoun County boys' tournament: Oxford catches coach's thunder, sizzles in third quarter to stop Thunder

JACKSONVILLE — Joel Van Meter made his point at halftime. His Oxford team scored 33 in the third quarter and blew open the Yellow Jackets’ Calhoun County quarterfinal against Jacksonville Christian on Monday.
With Zondrick Garrett resting from early second quarter on, top-seeded Oxford rolled to an 84-47 victory in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Oxford’s victory sets up a semifinal showdown with fourth-seeded Alexandria on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
“Coach (Jason) Johnson does a great job, and we’ve played a bunch in the past,” Van Meter said. “I know they have a bunch of size, but we’ve got to worry about ourselves.
“I don’t mean this disrespectfully. We’re not worried about Alexandria. We’re worried about Oxford.”
JCA (17-5), the eighth seed, helped Van Meter drive that point home Monday. Class 1A’s ninth-ranked team, which beat 3A No. 9 Saks on Saturday, fell behind 23-11 to 6A Oxford in the first quarter but played Oxford to a near-even second quarter to stay within 41-27 at the break.
Van Meter delivered a fiery halftime speech.
“I really challenged them at the half just to be great,” he said. “Sometimes, we forget what being great is.”
Van Meter specifically challenged power forward Roc Taylor. Calling Taylor a “difference maker,” the coach said the all-state wide receiver in football needed extra motivation.
“It was just him telling me that I’m a dog, and I need to play like a dog,” Taylor said. “He said, ‘This half is your half.’”
Taylor scored 11 of his 18 points in the third quarter, and Oxford turned a 41-27 halftime lead into a 74-42 lead by quarter’s end.
“I thought every one of our guys fed off of him,” Van Meter said.
The Yellow Jackets hit six threes in the quarter, with Taylor, Mont McClendon and Kobe Warren sinking two apiece.
“We played really good in the second quarter, and that run or streak they had there, we made two or three turnovers, but they also hit everything they threw up during that time,” JCA coach Tommy Miller said. “That was a killer.”
Oxford played without Garrett, their all-state post, from early second quarter on. Van Meter said Garrett, who scored five points, wasn’t injured, and the coach partly blamed himself for Garrett’s downtime.
“If he’s in the flow of the game, he’s really, really good,” Van Meter said about the South Alabama signee. “Sometimes, if he gets in foul trouble, he just struggles, and I kept him in and got him the third foul, and that’s my fault.
“Trust me, I don’t worry anything about Zondrick Garrett. His shoulders are really broad.”
Justin Moore added 13 points for the Yellow Jackets.
JCA got five 3-pointers and 23 total points from Kobe Messer, and center Chase Vinson added 15.
The Thunder went 1-1 in the county tourney, advancing to the quarterfinals for the first time. It culminates a seven-day span that saw JCA beat Spring Garden, Coosa Christian and Saks before playing Oxford.
Miller hopes such competition will help the Thunder ramp up for postseason.
“I’m not upset with our guys,” he said. “Kobe still shot the ball well. Chase got to go up against some folks that, I hope, made him better. I thought (point guard) Tanner (Wilson) played really good off the bench. …
“You’re going to get better if you’re playing teams like that.”
Calhoun County tournament
Friday’s scores
Girls
No. 12 Piedmont 49, No. 13 Donoho 25
Boys
No. 12 Ohatchee 78, No. 13 Donoho 56
Saturday’s scores
Girls
No. 14 Weaver 42, No. 11 Faith Christian 30
No. 10 Jacksonville Christian 55, No. 15 Wellborn 24
No. 8 Pleasant Valley 63, No. 9 Saks 28
No. 5 Oxford 59, No. 12 Piedmont 12
Boys
No. 11 Weaver 71, No. 14 Faith Christian 58, OT
No. 10 Pleasant Valley 63, No. 15 Wellborn 37
No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 80, No. 9 Saks 73
No. 5 Sacred Heart 66, No. 12 Ohatchee 45
Monday’s games
Girls
No. 6 Ohatchee 59, No. 14 Weaver 31
No. 7 White Plains 58, No. 10 JCA 43
No. 5 Oxford 43, No. 4 Jacksonville 38
No. 1 Anniston 82, No. 8 Pleasant Valley 37
Boys
No. 6 Piedmont 70 , No. 11 Weaver 31
No. 7 Jacksonville 91, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 71
No. 4 Alexandria 67, No. 5 Sacred Heart 61
No. 1 Oxford 84, No. 8 JCA 47
Tuesday’s games
Girls
No. 3 Alexandria vs. No. 6 Ohatchee, 5:30 p.m.
No. 2 Sacred Heart vs. No. 7 White Plains, 8:30 p.m.
Boys
No. 3 White Plains vs. No. 6 Piedmont, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Anniston vs. No. 7 Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
Girls semifinals
No. 5 Oxford vs. Anniston, 4 p.m.
TBD, 7 p.m.
Boys semifinals
Alexandria vs. Oxford, 5:30 p.m.
TBD, 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s games
Girls
Championship, 6 p.m.
Boys
Championship, 8 p.m.