Calhoun County baseball: Piedmont repeats

JACKSONVILLE — Make Piedmont a two-time defending Calhoun County champion in baseball.
The second-seeded Bulldogs mounted 12 hits and downed Oxford 14-10 in Tuesday's final on Jacksonville State University's Rudy Abbott Field.
Piedmont (8-1) scored seven runs in the final two innings and backed up its first-ever county championship in baseball, in 2020, and the first ever by one of the county's smaller schools. The Bulldogs are Class 3A and Oxford 6A.
Oxford, which won its bracket in the Perfect Game Hoover Met Showdown while playing in the county tournament, dropped to 11-3.
Check back for updates and quotes. Play-by-play follows:
— Pinch hitter Wesley Miller's one-out grounder after Oxford loaded the bases plated a run for Oxford in the bottom of the seventh inning.
— Piedmont adds three two-out runs when Noah Reedy singles to score speedy Austin Estes from first base, and Jack Hayes follows with a triple then scores on a wild pitch for a 14-9 lead
— Peyton Watts' RBI single scored Trey Higgins, who reached base when Piedmont first baseman Sean Smith dropped a sky-high pop in shallow right field, to bring Oxford within 11-9.
Hayes, Piedmont's catcher, ended the threat when he gunned down Watts' steal attempt for the third out.
— Smith's two-run double, Jadon Calhoun's sacrifice fly and Jakari Foster's RBI single off of Oxford reliever Hudson Gillman make it four runs for Piedmont and an 11-8 lead over Oxford headed into the bottom of the sixth.
— Oxford loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the fourth to chase Calhoun, Piedmont's starter on the mound, and the Yellow Jackets scored on Trey Higgins' sacrifice fly to center field and Watts' RBI single off of reliever Cassius Fairs.
A bases-loading walk to Hayes Harrison sent Piedmont to the pen again for Estes, but Carter Johnson delivered a two-run single to give Oxford an 8-7 lead.
— Piedmont added two runs in the top of the fourth when Johnson's throw on a Smith grounder up the middle pulled first baseman Trey Mooney off the bag. Reedy, who reached on a fielder's choice, and Hayes, who singled, scored on the play to put Piedmont up 7-4.
— Calhoun bobbled a Sam Robertson grounder to the mound then made an errant throw home to help Oxford scored two of its three runs in the bottom of the second. Miguel Mitchell reached as a hit batsman and scored on a wild pitch for the other as the Yellow Jackets closed within 5-4.
— Piedmont's big rally came in the top of the second. With the help of two Oxford errors, the Bulldogs batted around and scored five runs. Reedy's two-run triple was the big blow, and Max Hanson doubled home a run to put Piedmont up 5-1.
Piedmont chased Mooney, the Oxford starter on the mound who gave way to Hayden Gallahar with three runs in and a 2-2 count on Piedmont's McClane Mohon.
— Oxford got on the board first when Robertson beat out a throw for a lead-off double and scored on a steal and errant throw from Hayes, Piedmont's catcher, in the bottom of the first.