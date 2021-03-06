Calhoun County baseball: Oxford twice victorious in magnificent baseball adventure

Quarterfinals
OXFORD — Two games, two bus rides, two cities more than an hour apart, two sets of uniforms, two consequential tournaments and two wins.
Say this about Oxford's magnificent baseball adventure Saturday ... the Yellow Jackets made it count.
Oxford got off to a six-run start in the first inning, allaying any bus-lag concerns, and beat White Plains 14-4 in Saturday night's Calhoun County quarterfinals on Choccolocco Park's signature field.
This came roughly eight hours after the Yellow Jackets beat Logansville, the fifth-ranked team in Georgia 5A baseball, 3-2 to win their bracket in the Perfect Game Hoover Met Showdown.
After it was all over, the Yellow Jackets celebrated their locker room and socialized outside the signature field batting cage, with nary a tired eye to be found.
"I was cool, man," said sophomore infielder Peyton Watts, whose two-run triple highlighted Oxford's six-run first inning against White Plains. His thoughts lingered in Hoover.
"I've never been a part of a tournament like that," Watts said. "Just to be able to play with our guys, they're so much fun to play with. I love this team."
Oh, to be young.
The Yellow Jackets' day started with a team meeting at 6:15 a.m. in Oxford, and they departed at 6:30 a.m. They took batting practice about 10 minutes away from the Hoover Met, at a Top Gun place run by Robby Brooks, Oxford coach Wes Brooks' brother.
Anxiety set in when the bus ran into traffic, way too close to the team's 9 a.m. game time in Hoover.
"At 8:28, we're still on the interstate, and it's non-stop," Wes Brooks said. "So I'm calling in. It's a production now.
"We finally get there, and there's cones everywhere. There's some kind of 5K. There's a soccer tournament going on, and we can't even get the bus in the cones."
Brooks let players disembark from the bus and hoof it to the stadium. Tournament organizers allowed Oxford a 9:15 start.
"We were hauling tail," Watts said. "They (Logansville players) were already in there. They took their ground balls and fly balls and everything, and we just came in there and started throwing."
Wes Brooks, meanwhile, lowered his gaze.
"I felt bad, because it's a national, and they're all looking at me," he said.
After beating Logansville, Oxford posed for a team picture in the team's black uniforms with gold pinstripes.
They met at a parent's house for pizza, lounged around, played basketball and changed into their throwback Astros-style uniforms before busing back to Oxford High School and getting in their cars, with 30 minutes to get to Choccolocco Park.
Their county quarterfinal started at 5:30 p.m., a fact that came with the Yellow Jackets' No. 1 tourney seed. Had, say, defending champion Piedmont gotten the No. 2 seed, Oxford would've had an earlier game time, ranging from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., depending on seed.
Wes Brooks would've had to ask county organizers for scheduling help.
They didn't have to worry about a fatigue disadvantage. White Plains played its county opener at 10 a.m. Saturday and advanced to play Oxford.
"Once you look at the big picture, that was our morning game," Wes Brooks said about the game in Hoover. "We won it, and now we get the opportunity to play."
The coach said his players will "probably" have Sunday off, though he wasn't thrilled with "base-running and bunting things" he saw Saturday.
In the big picture, Oxford won its bracket in an elite showcase event then advanced to Monday's 7 p.m. county semifinal against Alexandria.
"It brings a lot of confidence into everybody," Watts said. "Winning that championship with a bunch of good teams and then coming down here and getting a good start to a tournament, we're all happy."
Piedmont 12, Donoho 2: Defending champion and No. 2 seed Piedmont got three hits apiece from Jack Hayes and Max Hanson to lead the Bulldogs to a 12-2 victory over No. 10 Donoho in five innings during Saturday's Calhoun County quarterfinals.
The Bulldogs (6-1) advanced to face Ohatchee in Monday's 4:30 p.m. semifinal on Choccolocco Park's signature field.
"Ohatchee is very scrappy," Piedmont coach Matt Deerman said. "It's an area opponent, so we've played them pretty much every year, and it's always a battle.
"It's a very big game for us, because it's the next step in the county tournament, and it's also an area opponent, and we want to have a good showing against them."
Hayes also started on the mound Saturday, allowing six hits with nine strikeouts in four innings of work before Austin Estes came on in the fifth to close.
Donoho (3-2), having beaten Saks 8-2 earlier in the day, came out swinging with four first-inning hits, including Slade Haney's RBI single to give the Falcons an early lead.
"I watched them this morning, and I told our guys, you can't take them lightly," Deerman said. "They barrel the ball up. They had eight hits, they're a quality team. ...
"I told Jack, I mean Jack's strike machine. Just fill the zone up and make them hit it and trust the guys behind you."
Piedmont got its offense going with four runs in the second inning. Cassius Fairs hit a two-run single, Estes hit an RBI single and McClane Mohon drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
The Bulldogs added two more with run-scoring singles from Jakari Foster and Hanson in the third. After Donoho's Petros Folsom singled home a run in the fourth, Hayes' two-run single made it 8-2 in the bottom of the inning.
They ended the game with four Piedmont runs in the fifth, including Noah Reedy's two-run single.
"I trusted my defense, because we've been making plays, and we just come in and handled business and scored runs," Hayes said.
Donoho plays an area series against Faith Christian next week, starting Tuesday.
"This was a good experience for our guys," Donoho coach Steve Gendron said. "It was a good experience to see two good arms that they threw at us, so we hopefully can start area play and do some good things. ...
"I'm very encouraged by the way we're pitching and swinging the bats."
Ohatchee 8, Pleasant Valley 5: Ohatchee's baseball team is no stranger to the Calhoun County semifinals. The Indians just keep running into Oxford or Alexandria.
This time, they'll get to try somebody their own size.
Brett Honaker ripped three hits, and Aidan Simpson and Konnor Baswell had two apiece as Ohatchee beat No. 6 seed Pleasant Valley 8-5 in Saturday's quarterfinals on Choccoloco Park's signature field.
The Class 3A Indians (7-1) will play 3A Piedmont in Monday's 4:30 p.m. semifinal. Ohatchee will do it with one of eighth-year head coach Blake Jennings' best teams.
"We've got a bunch of guys that love playing with each other and love playing the game," he said. "They come out every day and go to work and do what we ask them to do.
"It starts every day at practice. We've been preaching, bring 120 minutes of whatever you've got every day. They've been bringing it."
The Indians kept bringing it Saturday, every time area foe Pleasant Valley challenged.
Pleasant Valley took a 2-0 lead in the first. Dalton McElroy's grounder plated one run, and another scored when Ohatchee second baseman Bryce Noah appeared to lose Simpson's pop in the sun.
Ohatchee answered in the bottom of the first, on Justin Powell's RBI double and Jacob Roberts' run-scoring bunt.
After Ohatchee scored two in the fourth on Simpson's RBI double and Noah's sacrifice fly, Pleasant Valley tied it with Zeke Curvin's two-run double in the top of the fifth.
Ohatchee answered again, with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Simpson had the big blow with a two-run triple to make it 7-4.
It was Simpson's second deep shot of the day.
"I just put the bat on the ball and hit it pretty hard, swung hard," Simpson said.
After Carson Tittle's RBI double made it 8-4, Pleasant Valley mounted a bases-loaded threat with no outs in the top of the seventh. Tittle, Ohatchee's third baseman, fielded McElroy's grounder, tagged pinch runner Holton Bentley then fired to first for the double play.
A run scored on the play, but Roberts closed out his three innings of relief by inducing a Braydon Maye grounder to end the game.
"We've been in a couple games this year where we've had that happen to us already," Jennings said. "Thursday night (against Cherokee County), we got beat in extra innings, but got down 2-0 and come back and took the lead. They took the lead, and we responded.
"We lost in extra innings, but it helped us today."
Pleasant Valley fell to 7-5. The Raiders reached the quarterfinals by beating Weaver 15-6 on Friday.
"It's hard to be in a county where you've got two area opponents that you're going to have to play back to back," Raiders coach Chris Youngman said. "They just hit the ball and put it in play in bigger spots that we did a couple of times today."
Alexandria 5, Wellborn 1: Wesley Wright, Andrew Allen and Brayden Thacker combined to spread out six Wellborn hits, and No. 4 seed Alexandria beat hot-hitting No. 12 Wellborn 5-1 in Saturday's first Calhoun County quarterfinal on Choccolocco Park's signature field.
Wellborn scored 28 runs en route to Friday victories over Anniston and No. 5 Jacksonville, but Wright allowed just one hit and one walk with four strikeouts in a three-inning start.
Allen came on to start the fourth inning and worked 3 1/3 innings, and Thacker got the final two outs as Alexandria overcame Wellborn starter Jett Smith.
"That's big," Alexandria coach Andy Shaw said. "Jett does a great job on the mound. He's a competitor.
"We knew it was going to be tough. We saw them last night. They scored more runs than we did against Jacksonville, so we knew they were going to hit it. We had to pitch well and, hopefully, do the things that we do."
Alexandria's big defensive plays helped to limit Wellborn's biggest threat. Third baseman Tyler Brown ranged left and made a sliding stop on a Smith's sixth-inning lead-off grounder, and first baseman Ian Cartwright made the dig on the throw. Catcher Jake Upton retrieved a wild pitch and threw back to the plate to get Kaeden Goodwin, who tried to score from third base.
Wellborn's lone run came in the sixth, when Goodwin doubled to follow Brayden Dempsey's single.
Alexandria got Drew Brown's two-run single in the first inning.
The Valley Cubs added two more after Zachary Baskins tripled to lead off their fourth-inning at bat. Seth Johnson's suicide squeeze bunt toward first base plated Baskins.
"Our coach really emphasizes that, when you get runners in scoring position, you've got to put the ball on the ground and make something happen, make the defense work," Johnson said. "I saw the signal. I saw, out of my peripheral vision, the runner breaking for the plate, so I just knew I had to get it down."
Johnson advanced on Aaron Johnson's bunt single, and Sam Wade's double scored Seth Johnson.
Pinch hitter Eli Barnes singled behind Baskins' double in the fifth for Alexandria's last run.
The Valley Cubs advanced to Monday's 7 p.m. semifinal against Oxford.
Wellborn is 4-5 after its deepest run at county in recent memory.
"We played good baseball, and the kids played really tough," Wellborn coach Nick Burns said. "They come out hot. They believe they have a chance every game they play.
"We fielded very well. We pitched very well, and we hit the ball very well. We had 31 hits in those two games last night."
Second round
White Plains 11, Faith Christian 2: White Plains, the No. 8 seed, took advantage of every early opportunity to steal bases and defeated No. 9 Faith Christian 11-2 in a Calhoun County baseball tournament second-round game Saturday morning.
The win was the first for the Wildcats under Chandler Tyree. Tyree moved from an assistant under Wes Henderson to head coach a few days ago.
Tyree, who was Munford’s head baseball coach and defensive coordinator in football before becoming White Plains’ head football coach, took over ahead the Wildcats’ one-run loss to Cleburne County on Thursday.
The Wildcats started quickly with four runs in the home half of the first inning. The big blow was a two-out, two-run single to right field by Quin Wilson. Duke Barnett and Carson Tyree each scored on Wilson’s hit after moving into scoring position with a stolen base apiece.
Jaden Chatman and Tyler Daniel, the top two batters in The Wildcats’ lineup, also scored in the first, and each had a stolen base.
Chatman walked and scored for the second time in two plate appearances in the second. He singled and stole second base in the third. Daniel also had three stolen bases. Tyree swiped two bags and scored twice.
The Wildcats’ first run in the second inning came when Landon Senciboy scored on Daniel’s sacrifice fly. A single by Carson Wright sent Chatman home.
Trailing 6-0, Faith Christian tallied its first run in the top of the third. Two hits and an error loaded the bases with one out. Colton Parham got an RBI the easy way, forcing Kevin Emerson home with a bases-loaded walk.
The Lions cut into the Wildcats’ lead again in the fifth. Brady Whitworth walked to start the inning, stole second and third then scored on a base hit into center field by Andrew Folsom. White Plains responded with three runs in the bottom of the fifth and two in the sixth.
Daniel finished with two singles, two runs and two RBIs. Chatman and Miles Austin each had a hit and an RBI. Pinch hitter Josh Lindsey walked and scored in the fifth and added a two-run base hit in the sixth to chase Tyree and Wright home.
Chatman worked the first five innings for the Wildcats and earned the win. He struck out eight, walked three and allowed one earned run. Wilson pitched the final two innings with two walks, a hit and four strikeouts.
Emerson and Parker Robertson each stroked two hits for the Lions. Starter Brodie Dodson pitched into the fourth inning for Faith Christian and absorbed the loss. Dodson fanned five.
Donoho 8, Saks 2: Three Donoho pitchers combined to handcuff Saks batters, and the Falcons, the No. 10 seed, advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Calhoun County baseball tournament with an 8-2 upset win over No. 7 Saks on Saturday.
The tournament victory was the first for the Falcons in Gendron’s tenure as head baseball coach.
Starting pitcher Blake Willingham had six strikeouts in three innings. Judson Billings followed Willingham and fanned eight in his three innings of work. Haney pitched the seventh, and each of the three outs he recorded was a strikeout.
Gendron said his plan was to keep Willingham and Billings to fewer than 50 pitches and to let Haney work one inning. That plan worked to perfection.
Saks starter Mason Jairrels matched Willingham scoreless inning for scoreless inning for the first three frames. Donoho got the first run of the game in the fourth, when Lucas Elliott picked up an RBI with a ground-ball out that got Billings home from third base.
In the top of the fourth, No. 9 hitter Marcus Lawler, Donoho’s seventh-grade second baseman, came to the plate with Will Folsom on second and no one out. Gendron said he planned to have Lawler bunt to advance Folsom but told him he had one pitch to swing before bunting.
Lawler lined the ball up the middle, and Folsom scored to make it 2-0.
“That fired me up and got everything rolling for us,” Gendron said.
Three batters later, a two-out double to left by Tyler Allen chased Lawler home for a 3-0 lead.
Trailing 4-0, Saks got both its runs in the home half of the sixth. Rickey Garrett and Jairrels scored when Donoho couldn’t corral a ball hit down the first base line and into right field by Zack Waters.
Billings came back to end the inning by striking out the next two Wildcats.
The Falcons added four insurance runs in the seventh. Allen drove in Nic Thompson with a single to left field. Haney knocked in Billings then a two-out double to left by Folsom plated Haney and Elliott.
With one away in the Saks seventh, Garrett doubled but Haney stranded him with two more strikeouts.
2021 Calhoun County tournament
Friday, March 5
Choccolocco Park
(Field in parenthesis)
No. 12 Wellborn 14, No. 13 Anniston 0
No. 11 Weaver def. No. 14 JCA (forfeit)
Wellborn 14, No. 5 Jacksonville 11
No. 6 Pleasant Valley 15, Weaver 6
Saturday, March 6
Choccolocco Park
No. 10 Donoho 8, No. 7 Saks 2
No. 8 White Plains 11, No. 9 Faith Christian 2
No. 4 Alexandria 5, Wellborn 1
No. 3 Ohatchee 8, Pleasant Valley 5
No. 2 Piedmont 12, Donoho 2
No. 1 Oxford 14, White Plains 4
Monday, March 8
Choccolocco Park
Semifinals
Ohatchee vs. Piedmont, 4:30 p.m. (Signature)
Alexandria vs. Oxford, 7 p.m. (Signature)
Tuesday, March 9
Jim Case Stadium
Jacksonville State University
Championship, 6 p.m.