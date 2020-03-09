You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Calhoun County baseball: Oxford tops White Plains, to face Alexandria in semis

Baseball teaser
Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

OXFORD — Updates from today's Calhoun County baseball tournament games at Choccolocco Park:

Oxford 12, White Plains 2: Oxford broke open a 3-0 game with six runs in the fifth inning and three in the sixth to end it, making good on Wesley Miller’s complete-game shutout with sevens strikeouts and sending Oxford to today’s 4: 30 p.m. semifinal against Alexandria at Jacksonville State University’s Jim Case Stadium.

Miller also went 2-for-4 with a double at the plate with two RBIs.

Dawson Winningham had the biggest night at the plate for Oxford, going 3-for-3 with three runs and four RBIs. He hit a double and a triple.

Trey Higgins hit a double and drove in a run, and Gavin Orcutt drove in two runs.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...