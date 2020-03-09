Calhoun County baseball: Jacksonville erupts for 11-run seventh, eliminates PV

OXFORD — Updates from today's Calhoun County baseball tournament games at Choccolocco Park:
Jacksonville 14, Pleasant Valley 7: Jacksonville erupted for 11 runs in the top of the seventh, sending 15 batters to the plate against Pleasant Valley's bullpen and advancing to Tuesday’s 2 p.m. semifinal against the Piedmont-Saks winner on Jacksonville State University’s Rudy Abbott Field.
Pleasant Valley starter Pelham Parris pitched six complete innings, allowing six hits and no earned runs. He walked two batters and struck out two before reaching 94 pitches to end the sixth inning, six below the AHSAA daily limit for freshmen and sophomores.
Parris exited with a 4-3 lead, and Jamison Hardy walked the first two batters in the top of the seventh. Brandon Heard followed with a single to load the bases, and Coleman Oliver delivered a two-run single to give Jacksonville a 5-4 lead and chase Hardy.
Dalton McElroy came on and struck out Luke Jackson, but Dreylan Fomby's line drive skipped off Braydon Maye's glove in left field as Maye attempted to make a leaping catch, plating another run.
McElroy induced Joshua Joiner's grounder to the mound, but Christian Royster doubled home two runs and scored on two throwing errors to make it 9-4.
Tito Canales added a two-run double to make it 11-4, and Pleasant Valley's Dalton Page got the call to the mound. Brandon Heard followed with a run-scoring triple to make it 12-4.
Luke Jackson's single added two more runs.
Hardy's two-run double highlighted Pleasant Valley's three-run bottom of the seventh.
Maye’s RBI single in the bottom of the fifth gave Pleasant Valley a 4-3 lead after Jacksonville tied the game 3-3 with two unearned runs in the fourth and one unearned run in the fifth.
Hardy’s two-run triple in the second inning gave Pleasant Valley a 2-0 lead, and Maye’s RBI double in the third made it 3-0.