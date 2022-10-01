Bret Holmes falls short of overtime victory at Talladega after late caution flag ends race

TALLADEGA — Munford native Bret Holmes crossed the finish line first by inches. He had dreamed of that moment since he first raced go-karts across the road at the dirt track.
Unfortunately for Holmes, a caution flag ended the race moments before, just as he was pulling even with Matt DiBenedetto and Ben Rhodes.
After a lengthy video review, NASCAR ruled that Holmes was feet, if not inches, short of the victory when trucks in the middle of the pack got into the race-ending wreck approaching the finish line during the final overtime lap.
DiBenedetto and Rhodes took first and second, respectively, after beating Holmes by 0.038 and 0.01 seconds in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevy Silverado 250 at the Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday.
“The last four or five times I've been here I've been so close, and it’s been killing me not to win here,” Holmes said. “For people around here, not just for my friends and family and being from here and living here but also, you know, growing up racing across the road of the dirt track this is where I was born and raised. … So I wish I could pull it off for sure.”
After they crossed the finish line, Holmes and DiBenedetto waited side-by-side to hear the official results.
“I knew the longer it took, kind of my hopes are kind of dwindling,” Holmes said.
Holmes said it was a dream come true to race again at Talladega, but the hometown track also comes with additional pressure to succeed.
“I just don't want to disappoint anybody, I want to make people that have helped me through my career proud,” Holmes said. “So that's how it's different for me (at Talladega).
While frustrated at how close he came, Holmes was also proud to earn a season-best finish. Before Saturday, Holmes had one top 10 finish in six previous truck races this season.
“We're just a family-owned family sports team, and you know, don't get a lot of support,” Holmes said. “So it's very encouraging that we can perform like this without manufacturing support, without a full-time sponsor, without running full time. So, you know, I feel like if we had a lot of these things, we could do pretty big things and be just as competitive as we were in the ARCA series.”
Holmes was the ARCA champion in 2020 after he recorded 14 top-five finishes.
Holmes was flirting with the top 10 for most of the second half of the race. When the green flag flew, signaling the start of overtime in the 94th lap, Holmes started out in fourth place, but he quickly took first after he and Rhodes pushed to the front of the pack.
Suddenly, the other cars fell back, including DiBenedetto’s No. 25 car. It was almost as if they all knew something the Munford native didn’t.
“We got a huge launch to the front of 25, and he didn't even stay with us for some reason,” Holmes said. “Went back down to the bottom. I don't know why in the world he wouldn’t (stay) because he hurt himself by doing that. I feel like we would have had a better shot if he stayed with us.”
The move initially hurt both Holmes and DiBenedetto as Rhodes took sole possession of first place.
“You're gonna start losing your momentum, and they're gonna start gaining it when they draft up to you,” Holmes said. “So you're really a sitting duck when that happens. You can't throw an aggressive block or you're gonna wreck yourself. So you really have to stay in the same line and just hang on to the steering wheel.
“So it's just you know, like it's I don't know why he didn't get with us. You know, that part of it was kind of frustrating. And like I said, all you can ask is to put yourself in position at the end of these races, especially the truck series as aggressive as they are drafting.”
Despite the setback, Holmes still put himself in a position to win when he made a move to the outside. He just couldn’t quite finish the maneuver before the caution flag flew.
“We couldn't have been any closer than that,” Holmes said.