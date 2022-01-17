Boys' county tourney: Odam, Kite put on show; Saks gets hot

JACKSONVILLE — There was the game, which Anniston won Monday to advance to Thursday’s 4:30 p.m. Calhoun County semifinal against an opponent to be determined. The game within a game that featured two of Calhoun County’s best players was plenty fun, too.
Piedmont’s Alex Odam, a first-team all-state player with Division I offers, poured in 32 points, including a 22-point fourth quarter as the Bulldogs shrank Anniston’s 16-point lead through three.
Anniston’s Antonio Kite, the reigning Class 4A player of the year with plenty of Division I basketball offers to go with the Alabama football scholarship he chose, scored 21 points as the Bulldogs won 74-68 in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
“It was great,” Kite said. “He made tough shots and made sure his team got involved,” Kite said. “I think we kind of made him take a lot of tough shots.”
Both players had their highlight moments.
In the fourth quarter, Odam started right, spun back and burst through a hole in the defense before hitting an up-and-under move.
Kite, a defensive back in football, did his closest basketball approximation of a “pick 6” when he took the ball off of Odam’s shooting hand and raced to the other end.
“It was a screen, and I actually jumped it,” Kite said. “He went up, and I got a hand on it, and I was off from there.”
With his right pinky and ring finger taped together after dislocating is pinky at Jacksonville on Friday, Kite finished with a layup instead of a dunk.
“The finger is fine,” he said. “I’m just chilling right now.”
Odam called the matchup with Kite “fun.”
“There was a lot of one-on-one with him, and that’s kind of what I wanted,” said Odam, who also passed Piedmont girls coach Terrace Ridley to become the school's all-time leading scorer regardless of gender with 2,125 points. “They just put it on top, so I guess he won it.”
Both coaches found things to admire on both sides of the matchup.
“Both of them are very dynamic players,” Anniston coach Torry Brown said. “Both of them are really good.
“They’re pretty similar, to tell you the truth. They both do some of the same things, and he does the same thing for his team that Kite does for his team.”
Piedmont coach Jonathan Odam saw it from the viewpoint of a father as well as coach.
“I tell everybody, I’ve got the best seat to watch him play,” he said. “He don’t know it, but I enjoy watching him. I’m so hard on him he probably thinks I don’t enjoy him, but I really do.
“He’s just so fun to watch when he gets going.”
The bigger picture saw Anniston turn a 19-14 edge through one quarter into a 36-20 halftime lead. Piedmont spent the second half trying to whittle it down.
While Ish Bethel helped Piedmont’s cause with 17 points and a highlight-reel block in the game’s final minute.
Helping Anniston keep Piedmont at bay was Talib Christian, who scored a team-high 23 points. Tadyn Jones added 13 and Kamron Sandlin 12.
Anniston rebounded after its 82-44 loss to Jacksonville on Friday. Brown said the Bulldogs saw positives on the game film.
“We watched the tape, and I told the kids, against our halfcourt defense, they were 5-for-22,” Brown said. “They were a lot better in transition.
“They played really well defensively, and we were really bad offensively. I told them, the key to this game is you have to get easy points and not give up easy points.”
Saks 91, Jacksonville Christian 40: Saks coach Jonathan Miller got uncharacteristically animated during a first-quarter timeout, and the Wildcats reeled off a 28-0.
The run hit 20-0 for a 27-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. The run reached 28-0 for a 35-4 lead before JCA scored its next bucket at 5:14 of the second.
Miller said the timeout was all about decision making.
“With us being so small, we have to make good decisions with the basketball when we get opportunities to score,” Miller said. “We went through two or three possessions where we turned the ball over, and I was just trying to reiterate that we have to make good decisions and get a shot every time down the floor.”
Saks led 47-19 at halftime and went on to hit 13 3-pointers. Sean Parnell hit three on the way to 16 points. Shon Elston, Christian Smith, Anthony Bothwell and Gavin Doss hit two threes apiece.
“The big thing for us tonight is the ball was going through the basket,” Miller said. “We haven’t shot the ball great at times this year. We can shoot it better than we have, though.
“Hopefully, this will give us some confidence.”
JCA got 15 points from Ethan Fair.
Saks advances to the quarterfinals and will face Alexandria on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
2022 Calhoun County basketball tournament
Jan. 14-21
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
BOYS BRACKET
Jan. 14
Pleasant Valley 68, Wellborn 41
Jacksonville Christian 51, Ohatchee 41
Jan. 15
White Plains 66, Donoho 35
Faith Christian 76, Weaver 52
Piedmont 70, Pleasant Valley 36
Jan. 17
Saks 91, JCA 40
Anniston 74, Piedmont 68
Jan. 18
Jacksonville vs. Faith Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Oxford vs. White Plains, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 19
Alexandria vs. Saks, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 20 (semifinals)
Anniston vs. Oxford/White Plains, 4:30 p.m.
TBD, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 21
Championship, 8 p.m.