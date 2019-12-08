The Citrus Bowl iun Orlando, Fla., has paired Alabama and Michigan, while the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla., gets Auburn and Minnesota.
Here's the kicker -- they're playing at the same time, Jan. 1 at noon.
No. 12 Auburn (9-3) and No. 18 Minnesota (10-2) will be televised by ESPN. ABC will broadcast the Citrus Bowl pairing of No. 13 Alabama (10-2) and No. 14 Michigan (9-3).
Auburn and Minnesota haven't played in their college football history. This is the fifth meeting between Alabama and Michigan and the first since the Tide won a matchup that kicked off the 2012 season.
Alabama's last appearance in the Citrus Bowl came at the end of the season when the Tide beat Michigan State.
Auburn has played in the Outback Bowl three times, most recently in a 34-31 loss to Wisconsin at the end of the 2014 season.