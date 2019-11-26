Markise Davis

Wallace State-Hanceville basketball standout Markise Davis of Oxford is in the middle and joined, left to right, by his sister Destiny Davis, mother Kameshia Peters, brother Austin Davis and grandmother Terry Johnson.

 

Former Oxford High basketball standout Markise Davis has signed to play with NCAA Division I Arkansas State of the Sun Belt Conference.

Davis is averaging 8.6 points and 6.1 rebounds a game for Wallace State-Hanceville.

“Signing with Arkansas State is definitely a blessing. It’s great to know where the third chapter of my basketball career will take place and great that Arkansas State believes in me,” said Davis, a 6-foot-8 forward. “I’m much more confident as a collegiate player this season.”

Davis was a significant piece off the bench for Wallace State’s Alabama Community College Conference North Division-winning team last season and was among the sophomores to stick with the program during a summer coaching transition.

“We’re definitely excited for Markise. I know he’s glad to get this crossed off quickly, so he can focus on his sophomore season with us. I’m happy he’s found a good landing spot. It’s a good level for his skills set and for him to develop his career,” Wallace State coach Collin Dimitroff said.

