Former Oxford High basketball standout Markise Davis has signed to play with NCAA Division I Arkansas State of the Sun Belt Conference.
Davis is averaging 8.6 points and 6.1 rebounds a game for Wallace State-Hanceville.
“Signing with Arkansas State is definitely a blessing. It’s great to know where the third chapter of my basketball career will take place and great that Arkansas State believes in me,” said Davis, a 6-foot-8 forward. “I’m much more confident as a collegiate player this season.”
Davis was a significant piece off the bench for Wallace State’s Alabama Community College Conference North Division-winning team last season and was among the sophomores to stick with the program during a summer coaching transition.
“We’re definitely excited for Markise. I know he’s glad to get this crossed off quickly, so he can focus on his sophomore season with us. I’m happy he’s found a good landing spot. It’s a good level for his skills set and for him to develop his career,” Wallace State coach Collin Dimitroff said.