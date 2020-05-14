You are the owner of this article.
Basketball recruiting: Anniston's Milton chooses Gadsden State

021720_Anniston_Good Hope bbkb_021 tp.jpg

Anniston's Kwame Milton goes to the hoop over Good Hope's Michael Lowe. The Anniston Bulldogs played Good Hope in a 4A semifinal game in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday morning at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Kwame Milton, who teamed with Antonio Kite to give Anniston a one-two scoring punch, will have the chance to play collegiately.

Milton announced via Facebook on Thursday his commitment to Gadsden State Community College.

“I will be continuing my basketball career at Gadsden State while majoring in computer engineering,” he posted.

The 6-foot-4 senior guard helped Anniston make it to the Northeast Regional final for the second year in a row, averaging 13.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He hit 63 of 169 3-point attempts (37.3 percent) and amassed 77 steals and 55 blocks.

Anniston finished 22-9.

Milton was a first-team, 4A-6A All-Calhoun County selection.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

