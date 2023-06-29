Baseball: Oxford native Stephens begins rehab assignment

Tuesday was a good day for Oxford’s Jackson Stephens. Stephens, under contract with the Atlanta Braves again for the 2023 baseball season, started the year at Triple-A Gwinnett. After his first outing on April 1, the big right-handed pitcher was placed on Gwinnett’s 7-day injured list.
Stephens took a big step toward recovering from the injury that sidelined him when he began a rehab assignment with Atlanta’s Florida Complex League on Tuesday. He threw the first inning of a game against the Baltimore Orioles’ team on just eight pitches.
“I was pretty happy about it,” Stephens said of his first game experience in almost three months. “It was good to get out there.”
Stephens faced just four batters. He retired the first two on a ground ball to second base and a strikeout. The third batter reached base on an infield error then another grounder to second base retired the Baltimore team.
Stephens said he was able to throw every pitch in his arsenal “once or twice” without experiencing any discomfort at all. He said the strikeout felt “like every strikeout does.”
“I was just more happy at how good my arm felt more than I was the strikeout,” he added.
He isn’t certain how long he will need to regain his arm strength.
“I don’t know how the process would be to build back up but I know that they’re not going to just say, ‘Hey, go throw three innings,’ without me going two,” he said.
Stephens is also unsure how long he will remain in Florida and where he will go from there.
“I haven’t been told really anything. I just know that I plan to throw Saturday down here but after that I have no idea,” he said. “The plan right now on my end is I’m showing up tomorrow to do my normal routine and on Friday and I plan to pitch Saturday.”
