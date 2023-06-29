 Skip to main content
Baseball: Oxford native Stephens begins rehab assignment

Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Tuesday was a good day for Oxford’s Jackson Stephens. Stephens, under contract with the Atlanta Braves again for the 2023 baseball season, started the year at Triple-A Gwinnett. After his first outing on April 1, the big right-handed pitcher was placed on Gwinnett’s 7-day injured list.

Stephens took a big step toward recovering from the injury that sidelined him when he began a rehab assignment with Atlanta’s Florida Complex League on Tuesday. He threw the first inning of a game against the Baltimore Orioles’ team on just eight pitches.

