'Work in progress': Gus Malzahn, in Year 8, still trying to get Auburn football offense rolling

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The drive that perhaps best sums up where Auburn football is on offense four weeks into the season came early in the fourth quarter, right after South Carolina extended its lead to 11 points.
The Tigers marched from their 25 to the Gamecocks’ 7 in just 55 seconds. Running back Tank Bigsby bounced a carry outside and gained 30 yards. Bo Nix hit Ze’Vian Capers on a slant over the middle that gained 19, then Bigsby burst through another huge hole and ran 19 more to set up first-and-goal.
But that’s where the drive stalled — Auburn was forced to settle for a chip-shot Anders Carlson field goal after back-to-back 1-yard runs by Bigsby and D.J. Williams, then a Nix rollout that South Carolina had covered from the start.
That type of inconsistency has dogged Auburn’s offense throughout a 2-2 start.
There have been moments in each of the four games where you can see flashes of what could be with first-year coordinator Chad Morris calling the plays. Nix’s touchdown passes to Seth Williams and Eli Stove against Kentucky. A nine-play, 64-yard drive against Arkansas where Anthony Schwartz caught five passes for 64 yards. Bigsby’s 99 yards on 15 touches in an otherwise ugly defeat at Georgia at least proved a sign of things to come.
But they are just moments — every time the offense has taken a step forward this season, a step back has almost inevitably followed.
Asked about that inconsistency after Saturday’s 30-22 loss at South Carolina, coach Gus Malzahn said, “It could be just Game 4 and not going through the spring.” Maybe that is a part of it — the COVID-19 pandemic cost the Tigers valuable time to learn Morris’ offense and build chemistry along an offensive line replacing four starters.
“A work in progress,” the coach described it.
But every team in the SEC missed the spring. And while offenses around the league have exploded, Auburn’s has remained middling at best — it’s averaging just 21.8 points, which ranks 12th in the SEC and 64th out of 77 teams nationally. The top five offenses in the league are averaging at least 33 points a game.
Morris is new to the program. But Ole Miss, Missouri and Arkansas have new head coaches. All of them have put more points on the scoreboard at 36.5, 25 and 23 points a game, respectively. Morris’ former Razorbacks team scored 33 points against the Rebels on Saturday. Auburn hasn’t topped 30 points since last year’s Iron Bowl.
It’s not for lack of talent or experience. Nix is a former five-star prospect who made his 17th career start Saturday. Both Williams and Schwartz have shown they can be star targets in the passing game – each has a 100-yard game this season. Bigsby has been a revelation in his rookie season, averaging 124 total yards per game in his last three. The offensive line has gotten better the past two weeks.
But all that added up to just 22 points in an eight-point loss Saturday.
“It's real frustrating,” Stove said. “I see potential. I think we just need to execute the minor details, really. … Everybody's got to be on the same page.”
Again, there were moments. Auburn led 9-0 at the end of the first quarter thanks to back-to-back scoring drives. Even after Nix’s first interception early in the second quarter allowed South Carolina to get on the board, the offense responded with a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that extended the lead to 16-7 with 10:24 left before halftime.
Nix looked cool, calm and collected. He completed 11 of his first 19 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown on a slant to Stove up to that point. The offensive line gave him clean pockets and, for the most part, he trusted them, spreading the ball around to seven receivers. The Tigers converted four of six third downs against one of the nation’s best third-down defenses.
But South Carolina outscored the Tigers 23-6 over the final 40 minutes. Nix started dancing in the pocket again. He completed just 13 of his final 28 passes for 120 and threw two more interceptions. More than a couple of those incompletions were drops from wide receivers who did not appear to be on the same page as their quarterback. The offense converted only 3 of 10 third downs.
“We had a lot of good plays,” Stove said. “But the bad plays were really bad.”
So, again, Auburn is left looking for answers on offense. Just like it was after back-to-back losses to Mississippi State and Tennessee in 2018 with Chip Lindsey calling the plays. Or a trio of low-scoring ranked losses to Florida, LSU and Georgia last season with Malzahn holding the clipboard.
He was made the Tigers' head coach because of his offensive mind, one that helped spur the program to a national championship in 2010 and nearly another in 2013. Eight years later, that offense is struggling to find its footing.
Malzahn hired longtime friend Morris — his fourth coordinator in five seasons — to help. He gave him full autonomy. But the results so far have left plenty to be desired.
“I think we’ve got a chance to be a good offense, I really do,” Malzahn said. “I think this offense has potential.”
It has six games, starting next week at Ole Miss, to show it.