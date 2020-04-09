With on-campus workouts on hold, AU's Britt working out at Oxford home

Powering through pushups, sit-ups and bodyweight squats in his family’s Oxford yard, his pocket-sized speaker blaring musical fuel, is not how K.J. Britt imagined spending his spring.
Then again, none of us are spending spring 2020 like we expected to.
The COVID-19 pandemic “is real,” Auburn’s first-team All-SEC linebacker said. ”It is very serious, but, at the same time, you’ve got to make sure you’re right with the man upstairs, and make sure that you’re doing everything right that you’ve got to do to make sure that you are not affected.”
Britt, a rising senior, and Auburn sophomore quarterback Bo Nix spoke to reporters on a conference call Thursday.
Britt made a name for himself with highlight-reel hits during his four years at Oxford. He was a first-team Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state pick in 2015 and 2016.
Had this been a normal spring, he and his Auburn teammates would be reaching the end of spring practice. Auburn’s A-Day game was scheduled for Saturday.
Count A-Day as one of many needed cancelations amid COVID-19 social-distancing precautions. Auburn students are finishing the spring semester online.
Athletes are finishing without face-to-face access to the academic-support machine major programs can afford. Not that Britt needs it. He was a National Honor Society student at Oxford.
“I’m doing really well in classes,” he said.
Britt is home, rising about 8 a.m. every morning for classes, lunch, workouts, homework then “just chilling with the fam.”
Like his teammates, he’s doing what he can to stay in shape, despite fitness facilities staying padlocked.
He does what he called “real quarantine” workouts. It’s not ideal, especially for a rising star on the major college level, seeking to build onto his breakthrough junior year.
There’s only so much he can do with pushups, situps and jump ropes. Body-weight squats don’t exactly feel the same for an elite athlete who typically squats more than a quarter of a ton on bar weights.
His goals are realistic.
“I’m just trying to make sure that I really don’t lose anything,” he said. “That’s my main thing. I’m trying to make sure that I gain everything, but there’s only so much I can do.”
Britt also doesn’t have the daily face-to-face contact with teammates. Accountability is self-generated.
“There’s really no true accountability,” he said. “Everybody just does what they’ve got to do. We’re grown men in this day.”
Britt considered talk of canceling the 2020 season “above my pay grade.” Asked whether he or his family knows anyone infected with COVID-19, he steered clear of the question.
“I’m not going to go that far, because I don’t know if anybody wants that out,” he said.
He said he sees positives in spending unexpected time with family, including brother and workout partner Keenan.
“It’s OK, right now, to be selfish with your actions,” he said. “Right now, I’m kind of being selfish just not being around a lot of people, just being around my family, being around people I need to be around.
“But it’s crazy, though. It really is, not living the normal day-to-day life that I live and just coming home and waking up, having to do classes online, doing little workouts that you can do and doing what you can do is different. It’s really different.”