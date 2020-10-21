Why Tank Bigsby, not Bo Nix, should be the focal point of Auburn’s offense

AUBURN — The biggest difference between the offense Gus Malzahn essentially ran for seven seasons at Auburn and the one Chad Morris is calling the plays for this year is reliance on the passing game.
The Tigers averaged fewer than 31 passing attempts per game every year from 2013-17. They’re averaging nearly 36 through four games this season. They rank 10th nationally calling passes on 54.3 percent of their plays, which is 8 percent higher than the previous top mark under Malzahn.
That was evident in Saturday’s 30-22 loss at South Carolina. Auburn scored first, led for the first 38 minutes and didn’t fall behind by two scores until early in the fourth quarter, yet it called 57 pass plays compared to just 26 designed runs.
On the passing plays, Bo Nix completed 24 of 47 throws (51.1 percent) for 272 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions (which the Gamecocks turned into 21 points), scrambled seven times for 61 yards and took three sacks for minus-16. The designed rushes gained 164 yards, with freshman running back Tank Bigsby leading the way with 111 yards on 16 carries.
The final box score shows some semblance of the balance Malzahn seeks on offense — 272 passing yards, 209 rushing yards. But in terms of efficiency, Auburn was anything but: It averaged 5.6 yards per play on drop-backs compared to 6.3 on runs. On handoffs to Bigsby, the latter number rises to nearly 7.
The evidence that says Bigsby, not Nix, should be the focal point of the Tigers' offense moving forward into Saturday’ game at Ole Miss is mounting.
Here are five numbers that make the case:
6.1
That's how many yards Bigsby is averaging a carry so far this season. He ranks 21st nationally (and fourth in the SEC) among running backs with at least 30 carries. It’s actually more than Alabama’s Najee Harris, who leads the league with 499 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.
And that includes the first two games of the season against Kentucky and Georgia, when Bigsby ran 14 times for 46 yards (3.3 yards a carry). Against Arkansas and South Carolina, he ran 36 times for 257 (7.1).
No Auburn running back has averaged more than 6 yards a carry in a season since Kam Martin in 2017. No lead back has done it since James Bostic in 1993.
50
How many carries Bigsby has so far this season. That ranks 72nd nationally and 12th in the SEC. Harris leads the league with 83.
Workload has been a concern for Auburn running backs in recent years, given how injuries to Kamryn Pettway, Kerryon Johnson and even JaTarvious Whitlow sapped their effectiveness during crucial points in the season. But they averaged 20.9, 23.8 and 12.8 carries a game in 2016, 2017 and 2018-19, respectively. Bigsby is averaging just 12.5 and has not topped 20.
And it’s not as if the Tigers don’t have depth behind Bigsby — sophomore D.J. Williams has 109 rushing yards on 20 carries this season (5.5 yards an attempt) despite playing at less than 100 percent, and Shaun Shivers could return from a Week 1 injury at any time now.
"He ran extremely hard again this week, you know, for the third week in a row, broke tackles, ran with an attitude, so he did a really good job," Malzahn said of Bigsby. "He’ll be a factor moving forward.”
3.4
How many yards Auburn averaged before contact on designed running plays at South Carolina, according to SEC StatCat, which is a new season high. For context: 2.5 is considered a "good" number in that category, and anything approaching 3.5 is considered great. The SEC average in 2019 was 2.4.
It wasn’t a matter of facing a bad defense. The Gamecocks entered Saturday’s game allowing just 3.2 yards a carry. The Tigers nearly doubled that. It seems to show that offensive line play is improving, at least in the ground game.
Saturday was the first game this season that Auburn did not rotate any players up front — Alec Jackson, Tashawn Manning, Nick Brahms, Brandon Council and Brodarious Hamm played the whole game from left to right.
And even when Bigsby does run into contact, he shakes it off – the 6-foot, 204-pound former four-star recruit has 196 yards after contact (seventh nationally) over the past three weeks, per Pro Football Focus. He leads the nation averaging 9.5 missed tackles forced per 25 rushing attempts, per Sports Info Solutions. That's more than double Clemson's Travis Etienne.
112.33
Nix’s efficiency rating this season, which ranks 13th out of 14 SEC quarterbacks (ahead of only Vanderbilt freshman Ken Seals). He ranks 14th in completion percentage (54.9 percent), 13th in yards an attempt (6.1), ninth in touchdowns (six) and 12th in interceptions (four).
So Bigsby is averaging the same number of yards a rush as Nix is per pass attempt, yet has carried the ball 92 fewer times than Nix has thrown it (50 to 142).
The sophomore quarterback's numbers are even worse on the road, too. Nix has an 89.66 rating, completes 51.7 percent of his passes, averages 5.1 yards an attempt and has one touchdown to four interceptions in games at Georgia and South Carolina.
Despite all that, Nix ranks third behind only Mississippi State’s K.J. Costello and LSU’s Myles Brennan, averaging more than 35 attempts a game.
Auburn plays at Oxford this week.
265
How many rushing yards (on 6.1 an attempt) Ole Miss’ league-worst defense is allowing a game, which ranks 75th out of 77 teams nationally.
If ever there were a week for Auburn to really start riding the Tank, this is it.
“We’ve got to feed him,” wide receiver Eli Stove said.