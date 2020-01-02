Why disappointing Outback Bowl loss may send Auburn offense into offseason facing bigger question than last year

TAMPA, Fla. — Gus Malzahn disputed the notion that Auburn’s offense is in the midst of a downward trend, even after it mustered only 232 total yards — the worst mark of this season and fifth-worst of his seven-year tenure as head coach — in a 31-24 loss to Minnesota in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday.
The Tigers finished the regular season ranked fourth in the SEC in total offense (421.1 yards a game) and third in scoring (34 points a game) behind only Alabama and LSU. Wednesday’s performance was disappointing, he said, but the assumption that 2019 was another down season isn’t totally accurate.
“It was solid,” he said of the offensive attack he spearheaded. “I felt like we did some good things.”
There were, undeniably, plenty of positives to take from the now-completed 2019 campaign. Auburn won nine regular-season games with true freshman Bo Nix playing quarterback. One of those nine wins came over Alabama in a memorable Iron Bowl — the Tigers’ second in their last three tries against their cross-state rival.
But, any goodwill Malzahn may have bought himself from the Auburn fan base when his team allowed thousands of members of it to flood Pat Dye Field at Jordan-Hare Stadium in giddy celebration a little more than four weeks ago may have been lost Wednesday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
The Tigers entered last offseason feeling good about where they stood on offense after Malzahn’s resumption of play-calling duties led to a 63-14 drubbing of Purdue in the Music City Bowl. They enter this offseason with two more wins under their belt, but also a lingering question about where the offense goes from here.
“They played a whole lot better than we did. They made a lot more plays than we did,” Nix said of Minnesota, which racked up 494 yards and scored more points against Auburn’s defense than any team other than the Crimson Tide.
“We just got beat.”
The biggest issue with Auburn’s offense during a 9-4 season was that it did not perform nearly as well in games against the best teams on its schedule. Specifically, losses at Florida and LSU and at home against Georgia.
Wednesday’s loss to No. 18 Minnesota felt similar to those first three losses in a lot of ways. The offense ran successful plays, went on a few extended drives and had moments where it looked like it might finally put everything together. It just didn’t happen consistently enough.
“We couldn’t really get into our rhythm. When you’re only getting three plays in the first quarter, it’s really tough to get into a rhythm and get situated,” senior right tackle Jack Driscoll said. “I feel like we never really clicked, and unfortunately, it showed.”
Wednesday was Auburn’s seventh game against a ranked opponent in 13 games this season. It averaged 307.6 yards and 24.9 points per game against those teams and went 3-4 in those games. In the other six, against unranked opponents, it averaged 490.1 yards and 40.9 points and went 6-0.
The Iron Bowl win over Alabama where the Tigers gained 354 yards and scored 34 points on offense may not have been a sign of everything finally clicking, but rather just the outlier.
“Beating Bama was probably the high point, but still,” Schwartz said. “I think all four of our losses — they were good teams, but all four of our losses should have gone the other way. We should've came out on top.”
The question Wednesday’s Outback Bowl loss brings up, again, is what does Auburn need to do to find more consistency on offense in those games? The offense was better in 2019 than it was in 2018. And the schedule does get easier next season — games against Oregon and Florida will be replaced by games against North Carolina and Kentucky — but tests against Georgia, LSU and Alabama will still loom, with two of those being on the road.
Nix will be back. So too will a deep stable of running backs, as well as most of the weapons in the passing game. An offensive line losing four senior starters needs to be rebuilt, but there are pieces there.
But if Malzahn and new offensive coordinator Chad Morris can’t figure out how to get the offense to play better against the best teams on the schedule, the head coach may be answering these same questions at around the same time next year.
“This game we're disappointed, and we should be. But we'll rebound. Chad Morris, I'm very excited about him and his future. I feel like he's one of the best,” Malzahn said. “After this bowl game, we'll put our heads together. He's going to have great influence. We'll get better.”