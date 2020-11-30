Why can't Auburn beat its biggest rivals on the road?

AUBURN — Gus Malzahn has three wins over Nick Saban’s Alabama football team during his eight-year tenure. Only one other coach (Les Miles) has as many in the SEC, and none has more.
One thing he hasn’t done, though, is defeated the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. Saturday’s 42-13 loss was Auburn’s fourth straight under Malzahn at Bryant-Denny Stadium, with those games being decided by 11, 18, 31 and 29 points.
And it’s not just Tuscaloosa. Malzahn hasn’t beaten Georgia in Athens or LSU in Baton Rouge, either. His teams are a combined 0-12 against Auburn’s three biggest opponents on the road, compared to an 8-4 mark at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
But those are just raw totals. It’s worth attempting to put them into context.
Is this just a Malzahn problem?
At Alabama, kind of. The Iron Bowl returned to Tuscaloosa in 2000 after being played in either Birmingham or Auburn every meeting since 1902. Auburn won five of the first seven under Tommy Tuberville (4-1) and Gene Chizik (1-1) before losing all four under Malzahn.
At Georgia and LSU, though, it is an Auburn problem. The program hasn’t won in Sanford Stadium since 2005. It hasn’t won in Tiger Stadium since 1999. That’s 17 straight losses. Malzahn is responsible for less than half of them.
Overall, Auburn is 31-40-1 all-time in Tuscaloosa, Athens and Baton Rouge.
Do any opponents win in those stadiums?
Not often. Here are those teams’ home records since 2013:
Alabama: 52-2
Georgia: 45-7
LSU: 42-8
The Crimson Tide’s only home losses during that stretch are to Hugh Freeze’s best Ole Miss team (2015) and eventual national champion LSU (2019). Three of Georgia’s came during Kirby Smart’s first season (2016) — it lost no more than one any other season.
Auburn, for the sake of comparison, is 45-10 at home under Malzahn.
How good were those teams the years Auburn played them on the road?
Very.
Here are those teams’ overall records in just the seasons they hosted Auburn (2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020 for Alabama and Georgia; and 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 for LSU):
Alabama: 48-4 (26-0 at home)
Georgia: 35-13 (19-4 at home)
LSU: 33-10 (25-2 at home)
The Alabama teams Malzahn lost to in Tuscaloosa have been consistently elite, ranking No. 1 or 2 at the time of all those meetings. None lost more than two games. The last two before this season, in 2016 and 2018, won the SEC and played for a national championship - losing those games to Clemson. This year’s team is 8-0 and ranked No. 1 in every poll.
That’s what Saban has turned the Crimson Tide into. Tuberville’s four wins in Tuscaloosa came against Mike DuBose-, Dennis Franchione- and Mike Shula-coached teams that went a combined 25-24.
Georgia has been ranked in the top five each of the past two seasons Auburn played them in Athens and was the SEC East champion in 2018. LSU won the SEC and national championships last season and was ranked top-15 two other times.
Auburn was the lower-ranked team in nine of those 12 games.
The losses that hurt the most, though, are the two where Auburn was ranked and its opponent wasn’t — 2016 at Georgia and 2017 at LSU. Auburn was the better team and led both times, by seven at halftime in Athens and by 20 in the second quarter in LSU, but still could not win.
What is the common thread in those losses?
A lack of offense, more often than not. Which is certainly frustrating for a team whose head coach built his career on that side of the ball.
The Tigers have averaged 32.7 points per game during Malzahn’s tenure. In home games against Alabama, Georgia and LSU, 29.9 points. In road teams against those teams, though, they have mustered just 17.1.
The latter number is helped a lot by a 55-44 shootout led by Nick Marshall in the 2014 Iron Bowl, too. Take that game out, and Auburn averaged only 14.6 points in Malzahn’s other 11 road games against those teams, scoring no more than 23 points in any of them.
That 13-7 loss at Georgia in 2016 can be blamed on injuries. Auburn entered that game on a five-game winning streak but played with quarterback Sean White at well less than 100 percent and without running back Kamryn Pettway. The Bulldogs’ defense matched the Tigers’ offensive output with a pick-six.
But there are no excuses for that 2017 loss in Baton Rouge, when the offense became too predictable after a torrid start and allowed LSU to come back for a 27-23 win. And in the losses at Georgia and Alabama this season, the Tiger offense simply looked overmatched.
You can maybe chalk up the first, on Oct. 3 in Athens, to the fact that it was Auburn’s second game under offensive coordinator Chad Morris with an unsettled line coming off a heavily disrupted offseason. But the Tigers played their best football of the season in three straight wins over Ole Miss, LSU and Tennessee entering the Iron Bowl, and the result Saturday was a paltry 3.7 yards per play in the first half.
"Every game is different," Malzahn said. "You know, you're expecting to win. We've done a solid job at home. But when you're playing some of the best teams in the country on the road, you've got to play good football. You have to make plays and you've got to have a clean game. And we didn't do that yesterday."