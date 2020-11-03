Why breakout game from pass rush could be the biggest development from Auburn’s win vs. LSU

AUBURN — One of the most important plays from Auburn’s win over LSU won’t make many highlights, mostly because there were too many to count Saturday.
It came late in the first quarter, before Auburn turned a scoreless tie into an historic 48-11 thrashing. LSU had first-and-10 from the 42-yard line. Quarterback T.J. Finley pulled the ball out of running back Tyrion Davis-Price’s hands on the run-pass option and turned his eyes downfield, looking for Kayshon Boutte on a quick slant.
But cornerback Jaylin Simpson had the wide receiver covered up tight. And before Finley could think of what to do next, Derick Hall — the defensive lineman Finley was reading on the play — was pulling him down from behind for the sack.
It was the sophomore’s first sack of the season. In fact, it was the first sack Auburn got from anyone playing the Buck position, and it didn’t come until Game 6.
Improving the pass rush has been a point of emphasis for Auburn, which ranked just 11th in the SEC with eight sacks entering the game against LSU. That in itself isn’t unusual — the Tigers weren’t sack-happy even with Marlon Davidson and Derrick Brown playing starring roles for the defensive line last season, ranking just ninth in the conference. What is unusual, though, is that the defense wasn’t affecting opposing quarterbacks.
Auburn’s defensive pressure rate was nearly 25 percent last year, according to SEC StatCat. Through five games this year, it was just 16.3 percent.
“We've got to continue to build upon that and make quarterbacks uncomfortable,” coach Gus Malzahn said last week.
Auburn finally did against LSU, pressuring Finley on 20.8% of his attempts and replacement Max Johnson on 16.7 percent. The freshman duo completed just 16 of 31 passes for 178 yards (5.7 an attempt), no touchdowns and two interceptions through the first three quarters before padding those totals in garbage time.
Hall’s first-quarter sack was the first of the defense’s season-high four. He had two of them to go along with a forced fumble, which was good enough to earn SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors Monday. Defensive tackle Marquis Burks and Buck T.D. Moultry recorded the other two.
“That was just the whole game plan,” said senior defensive end Big Kat Bryant, who caught one of the two interceptions on a pass that defensive tackle Daquan Newkirk tipped at the line. “Our first couple of games, we couldn’t get no pressure on the quarterback, and today with a freshman quarterback coming in, that was a real big deal. I think we affected him pretty well with him throwing picks and really getting him off his groove.”
Two things from the performance stand out:
1. All four of those sacks came from defensive linemen. That’s what you’d normally expect from a defensive line that produced pass-rushing standouts Davidson, Nick Coe, Jeff Holland, Carl Lawson and Dee Ford in recent seasons, but it hasn’t been the case this season.
Half of the Tigers’ eight sacks through the first five weeks came from linebackers Zakoby McClain and Owen Pappoe, who lead the team with two each, and another came from safety Zakoby McClain. Newkirk, Colby Wooden and Zykeivous Walker had the other three.
2. Auburn was able to get pressure with just four rushers. That’s the gold standard for any defense, especially on passing downs, because it keeps seven players in coverage. It’s also something the Tigers struggled to do through the early part of the season, which is why McClain and Pappoe were leading the pass rush — defensive coordinator Kevin Steele has blitzed them often this season.
He did Saturday, too, but not nearly as often. LSU ran 52 plays through the first three quarters. Thirty-three were either straight drop-backs or RPOs where the quarterback looked to pass. Auburn rushed more than four on just nine of them. Seven of the 10 times it pressured Finley or Johnson during that stretch came on plays it rushed four.
That includes one of the defense’s biggest plays of the game. Hall’s second sack came on third-and-six midway through the second quarter with Auburn leading just 7-0 at that point. Pressure from Bryant forced Finley to step up in the pocket, but there was no place for him to go. Wooden wrapped him up, Hall knocked the ball out of his hands and defensive back Christian Tutt picked it up and ran it back 20 yards for a touchdown.
“We harassed the quarterback better than we’ve done the entire year,” said Malzahn, who awarded Auburn’s weekly defensive helmet sticker to the whole line.
The win over LSU was the best game of the season for Auburn’s defense all around. It held an offense averaging 42 points per game to just 11, with its first and only touchdown not coming until the game was well out of reach. It surrendered just 32 rushing yards on 27 carries, which is the program’s best mark since 2016.
But there was arguably no bigger development for Auburn going into the open date than what the pass rush was able to do against an LSU offensive line that had held two of its previous three opponents without a sack.
The Tigers’ next opponent, Mississippi State, runs a Mike Leach-led Air Raid attack that SEC defenses have slowed by affecting the quarterback with three rushers and dropping eight into coverage. It looks now like Auburn’s defense is capable of doing the same.
“Hats off to (assistants) Rodney Garner and Al Pogue. They’ve got a group that’s willing to work and get better,” Steele told Auburn’s in-house radio crew. “We missed some preparation time, but we’re starting to grow into a formidable defensive line. We just got to keep it going."