HOOVER — SEC Media Days doesn’t last as long for coaches and players as it does for reporters scattered throughout The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, but it’s no less busy.
Auburn coach Gus Malzahn and players Derrick Brown, Marlon Davidson and Prince Tega Wanogho boarded a private jet bound for Birmingham early Thursday morning. They signed a few autographs and posed for a few pictures in the lobby, then quickly launched into a whirlwind three-hour media car wash.
Thirty minutes with CBS. Forty with SEC Network. Ten with ESPN and 15 with the SEC. Twenty on radio. Twenty more in front of digital and TV reporters, then 30 more in front of print. And that doesn’t even cover all of it.
Before the circus truly began, Malzahn sat down for a 30-minute conversation with beat writers to update the state of Auburn football and provide some news about his program.
Here are some quick highlights, with more to follow in stories later Thursday and this week on the biggest topics surrounding the team:
Malzahn is comfortable with the temperature of his seat: Auburn’s seventh-year head coach is only a season removed from signing a seven-year contract worth $49 million that is 75 percent guaranteed, but not even a commitment that long and a buyout that large will quiet hot seat talk in the SEC.
A 7-5 regular season in 2018 ended with rampant rumors and speculation about Malzahn’s immediate future at Auburn, ranging from reports that he was asked to reduce his buyout all the way to Bob Stoops being targeted as his replacement. Both were quickly shot down, but still — USA Today ranks Malzahn’s job as less secure than any coach in the SEC aside from Ole Miss’ Matt Luke.
Malzahn, who has won at least seven games in all six seasons at Auburn, won the SEC West twice, the conference championship once and went to the BCS national title game in 2013, said Thursday that he feels comfortable being under that pressure.
“We weren’t happy with the way that we only won eight games last year,” he said. “I know our players weren’t. We had guys that came back, and like I said earlier, they’re hungry. That’s just part of this job description. I love that fact, and we need to play our best football.”
Everyone is present and accounted for: The last two players Auburn was waiting on to complete its 2019 class of newcomers have both arrived on campus — freshman offensive lineman Kamaar Bell earlier this week, and graduate transfer wide receiver Zach Farrar on Thursday.
Transfer H-back Jay Jay Wilson and the rest of the team’s 2019 signing class arrived over the summer.
Bell will likely not factor in much along the offensive line given that five returning senior starters sit atop the depth chart, but Malzahn said Farrar — who comes to Auburn from Youngstown State — will play a big role in the competition to replace Darius Slayton at the split end, deep threat position in the offense.
Almost everyone is healthy: Auburn won’t enter preseason camp with many key players staring down extended absences, like it did one year ago after wide receivers Eli Stove and Will Hastings tore their ACLs during spring practice.
Hastings sat out most of the spring as he recovered from a re-injury of that surgically repaired knee, but he was cleared to play on A-Day and is “chomping at the bit.”
Defensive tackles Daquan Newkirk (Achilles) and Coynis Miller and defensive backs Jordyn Peters (Achilles) and Smoke Monday (shoulder) dealt with injuries during the spring and summer, but for the most part, Malzahn said things are “looking good right now.”
“There’s a couple guys that we’re kind of waiting to see. You know, the two guys that had the Achilles, we’re going to wait and see what that looks like at the very start of fall camp. We’ve got a couple shoulders that we’re waiting on,” the coach said. “As fall camp starts, I’ll be able to give a better update.”
The only player not expected to play at all this season is reserve offensive tackle Austin Troxell, who is dealing with a torn ACL for the third time in his career.
’I made a mistake’: One of the biggest storylines surrounding this Auburn team is the fact that Malzahn has resumed offensive play-calling duties after surrendering them to Rhett Lashlee early on during the 2016 season and to Chip Lindsey almost throughout the 2017 and 2018 campaigns.
Looking back on his initial decision to give up the part of coaching that basically pushed him to this level of the sport in the first place on Thursday, Malzahn said “you get advice and all of that, and of course I made a mistake” referencing the pressure he was under to make that move — the Tigers’ offense struggled mightily during a 1-2 start that featured home losses to Clemson and Texas A&M, scoring just 29 points combined in those games.
Now, Lindsey is the head coach at Troy and Malzahn is back in his comfort zone — calling the plays from the sideline while first-year offensive coordinator and Mike Norvell disciple Kenny Dillingham serves as his right-hand man from the booth upstairs.
“It’s been a very refreshing thing,” Malzahn said. “I know the bowl game we played really well, but when I’m back in the swing of things, the day-in-and-day-out coaching on the field, what happens is the whole team takes on my personality. It just feels natural. I wasn’t really good at standing back and watching.”
Malzahn pleased with movement toward football facility: The summer months are technically Malzahn’s downtime, especially during the recruiting dead period, but on June 7, he found himself at Auburn’s board of trustees meeting. He felt it was important he be there.
And what he saw when he was there was unanimous support from the board to begin exploring options for the football-only facility the head coach has been after for a few years now.
Steven Leath announced a working group by the university’s chief operating officer, Ron Burgess, and will include trustee Mike DeMaioribus, Tigers Unlimited board member Earlon McWhorter and other members of the school’s senior leadership including athletics director Allen Greene, and while Leath has since been removed as the university’s president, it’s a step in the right direction.
“I think we’re in a good spot right now,” Malzahn said. “All of our board agreed, they put a working group together. I think we are going in the right direction. A lot of excitement right now, and I feel like we are going in the right direction.”