ATLANTA – While others flipped the calendar to 2018, Auburn couldn’t flip its traditional script.
The Tigers remained winless in January bowl games under head coach Gus Malzahn. With a mostly lifeless and confusing offensive performance, 10-point favorite Auburn fell 34-27 to Central Florida in the Peach Bowl.
UCF, which finished as the only undefeated team among FBS programs, pulled off one of the biggest bowl upsets of the postseason as the Knights used their mostly below average defense to confuse, physically dominate and at times embarrass Auburn’s offensive talent.
In the week leading up to the contest, it was the comments of UCF tailback Adrian Killins Jr. about the Tigers’ lack of speed that drew headlines and eyeballs, but it was UCF’s physicality at the line of scrimmage that appeared evident from the opening drive.
UCF harassed and frustrated Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham all afternoon as he completed 28 of 43 for 331 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions while constantly being flushed from the pocket.
A veteran offensive line, which will lose six seniors following Monday’s game, allowed six sacks and 11 negative-yardage plays in easily its worst performance since giving up 11 sacks at Clemson earlier in the year.
“I'm hurting for our seniors,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “This senior group has been very special. Helped get us to here. Helped us win the SEC West and just really disappointed for those guys in that locker room that we couldn't send them out with a victory.
“But overall, very tough loss, but you've got to give Central Florida credit. They are a very good team.”
UCF, which will now take its entire staff including head coach Scott Frost to the University of Nebraska, outschemed and was motivated to represent the Group of Five conferences in a New Year’s Six bowl game against an Auburn team that has now been defeated in back-to-back games in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Under Malzahn’s tenure, Auburn (10-4) has lost every major bowl game including the 2015 Outback Bowl, 2017 Sugar Bowl and this Peach Bowl.
While struggling mightily in the pass game early, UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton avoided Auburn’s defensive front seven with his legs for a season-high 116 yards rushing. Milton, who was the American Conference’s Player of the Year selection, finished the game with 358 total yards (242 passing, 116 rushing) but it was the rushing total that was a season-high and allowed him to find holes in a physically dominating Auburn defense.
“Hats off to their quarterback,” Malzahn said. “He made a lot of plays in the second half with his feet and he threw the ball very accurately and all that.”
Since the College Football Playoff format was conceived in 2014, non-Power 5 Conference schools have won three of the four New Year’s Six bowls in which they’ve been invited to participate.
Auburn will need to break its bad luck inside Atlanta’s new dome stadium as it opens the 2018 season where they’ve now lost two in a row, including the SEC title game to Georgia. The Tigers will play Pacific 12 Conference power Washington in early September.
“Big picture, overall, when you look at it, we won the SEC West, which I think is the toughest division in college football,” Malzahn said. “Obviously, the way we finished against Georgia was disappointing but they're a very good football team. And today we're disappointed, but you've got to give them credit.
“But I'll say this, the future is still very bright. These seniors set the foundation for us moving forward. We didn't play our best today. That's the bottom line. We didn't coach our best today.”