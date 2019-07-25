AUBURN — It took about 15 minutes for someone to bring up the topic that was on everyone’s mind.
“I’ve seen you tweet about having a pet giraffe back home,” one of the gathered reporters said. “Tell me a little about the giraffe and how long you’ve had the pet giraffe.”
Prince Tega Wanogho laughed. A few days earlier, the Nigerian-born Auburn offensive lineman quote-tweeted a video of a woman walking a cheetah on a leash and said, “I miss walking my giraffe.” Now, he was talking about it at SEC Media Days.
“Bobo is just something I just made up,” Wanogho said. “Because what people think they understand about Africa is that it's a big safari. People ask me, ‘Do you have a pet tiger?’ ‘No, no.’ ‘A pet lion?’ ‘No. No lion or tiger. I've got a giraffe, though.’ So I say I have a pet giraffe named Bobo.”
There weren’t any reasons to joke about Auburn’s offensive line at this time last year. It was arguably the biggest question facing the team entering preseason camp after it graduated four senior starters — Braden Smith, Austin Golson, Darius James and Casey Dunn — following the 2017 season. It turned out to be perhaps the offense’s biggest source of struggle during the early part of the 2018 season.
But a year can make a big difference. The Tigers will open preseason practice next week with the same five starters up front they began last season with — left tackle Wanogho, left guard Marquel Harrell, center Kaleb Kim, right guard Mike Horton and right tackle Jack Driscoll — but the assumption now is that the group will not only be better than it was, but that it will be one of the team’s strengths.
And while Bobo might not be real, there are reasons to believe the hype surrounding Auburn’s offensive line is.
1. Late improvement
The final numbers show that 2018 was one of the worst offensive seasons during Gus Malzahn’s six-year tenure as head coach, even after the 586-yard and 63-point outburst against Purdue in the Music City Bowl. The Tigers averaged 145.7 rushing yards a game (90th nationally) and 3.9 yards a carry (93rd) against FBS opponents and surrendered 23 sacks over the course of the 13-game season (37th).
But if you compare the team’s first six games against FBS opponents (Washington, LSU, Arkansas, Southern Mississippi, Mississippi State and Tennessee) to the last six (Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Georgia, Liberty, Alabama and Purdue), you can see a noticeable change in those numbers — Auburn went from averaging 113.3 rushing yards a game, 3.2 yards a carry and 2.5 sacks allowed to 178, 4.4 and 1.3, respectively.
It probably is not a coincidence that Kim returned from a five-week injury absence during the second of those final six games against the Aggies.
"They went through some growing pains last year. They got beat up. They kind of got an edge about them," Malzahn said. "They went through spring against our defensive line and really held their own. They got something to prove, and I feel really good about that group."
2. Experience matters
One number Malzahn referenced frequently last year as he addressed the team’s struggles up front was 20. That was the number of career starts Auburn’s entire stable of offensive linemen had made wearing blue and orange before 2018, with all of those made by Wanogho, Harrel and Horton the year before.
Even if you add in the 20 Driscoll made over two seasons at Massachusetts before transferring, the Tigers had only 40 career starts up front. That total ranked 13th in the SEC and 114th nationally, according to Phil Steele.
With five starters back this season, though, Auburn will enter preseason camp with 104 career starts on the offensive line. That total leads the SEC and ranks 12th nationally. That in itself is significant — the Tigers have returned at least 70 starts on the offensive line three times since Malzahn became offensive coordinator in 2009 (according to Steele), and in each of those seasons (2010, 2013 and 2017), they have ranked top 30 nationally in yards per game and won the SEC West.
Of course, offensive line play was only one part of that success. Having the likes of Cam Newton and Michael Dyer, Nick Marshall and Tre Mason, and Jarrett Stidham and Kerryon Johnson certainly helps, too. But recent history suggests that returning that experience up front is a harbinger of success for Auburn, which needs as solid a foundation up front as possible to help a freshman starting quarterback (either Joey Gatewood or Bo Nix).
3. Chemistry is key
Talent and experience are only part of the equation. Also important is chemistry. Auburn had to build that on the fly last year. Wanogho and Harrell were the only players who had started next to each other in a game, and that was only twice in 2017. Horton had never started at right guard, Kim had never started anywhere and Driscoll didn’t arrive on campus until the summer.
So last year's opener against Washington marked the first time the right three-fifths of Auburn's offensive line had lined up next to each other. If that wasn’t complicated enough, the entire group had to readjust to playing for offensive line coach J.B. Grimes, who returned to replace Herb Hand last January after two seasons elsewhere.
Talent didn’t turn out to be an issue. Wanogho was the highest-rated run blocker among SEC tackles last season, Harrell allowed the fewest quarterback pressures and Driscoll ranked as one of the league’s best in both areas, per Pro Football Focus. It just took time for them, Kim and Horton to get on the same page.
Now, along with having more than a full year under Grimes’ tutelage, they have multiple games worth of experience playing alongside one another. The full unit was together for only eight of 13 games last season because of Kim’s injury, and Driscoll missed one of those due to an ailment of his own, but that’s a significant step forward from where the group was at this time last year.
Add in the full spring, summer and now fall those five seniors will have had together, and there should be none of the growing pains the Tigers experienced early last season.
“If I can trust the guy beside me, then guess what? He can trust the next guy beside him like he’s going to do the job,” Wanogho said. “We all trust ourselves, and guess what, we’re going to do our jobs. That actually, the experience actually comes with that. I trust everybody that they’re going to do their job and actually put us in a good situation.”