Three Auburn football players test positive for COVID-19

AUBURN — Three Auburn football players have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a team spokesman. All three are asymptomatic.
Those players will be self-isolated away rest of their teammates, who will begin voluntary workouts monitored by the team's strength and conditioning staff Monday -- the first day since March 12 that the SEC is allowing such activities.
Players reported back to campus Thursday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down college athletics nearly three months ago, wearing masks and staying socially distant from one another. All of them were tested for COVID-19 on Friday and underwent routine athletic physicals over the weekend.
Auburn is keeping players in small groups of eight in order to trace who has been around who and limit any potential spread. The plan is to keep the entire team isolated for the first week it's on campus, with players spending their time split between the athletics complex and dorm building where they're staying.
Having positive tests is not unusual across college football -- Alabama reportedly had at least five when players returned last week.
Tigers head coach Gus Malzahn said Tuesday that the university has not decided how often it will test athletes, but added that it does have the ability to do so. The team will conduct temperature screening before players enter the athletics complex.
"I think the challenge will be, as we move forward and trying to get back to some kind of normal, you know, everything that goes with that," Malzahn said. "But we feel very good about our plan, especially the first seven days."