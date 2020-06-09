Tanner Burns headlines the latest crop of Auburn MLB Draft hopefuls

AUBURN — Butch Thompson has been a college baseball coach for 28 years. He’s been in the Southeastern Conference for the last 19 of those, and at the head of Auburn’s program for the last five.
But he has never seen a Major League Baseball draft quite like the one that will begin tonight — 90 days after the sudden end of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be only five rounds, down from the usual 40. Undrafted free agent signing bonuses will be capped at $20,000 a player.
“I’ve probably only talked to half of the Major League Baseball clubs represented, so half of them I have no idea what they’re thinking, and the other half that I did communicate with confused me even more, because everybody had a different draft strategy or alignment with what they thought about our student athletes,” Thompson said during a Zoom call Monday. “It’s been unique.”
But there are two things Auburn’s head coach does firmly believe going into Wednesday’s first round (Rounds 2-5 will continue Thursday). One is that the majority of players who are drafted will sign with MLB organizations. Most of the customary haggling over money takes place in the middle rounds, assistant Karl Nonemaker said, and those won’t exist this year.
The other is that the Tigers are going to have at least one player selected for the 46th straight year dating back to 1975. The top candidates: pitchers Tanner Burns, Bailey Horn and Cody Greenhill, and outfielder Steven Williams.
The one name certain to be called appears to be that of Burns. Most project that the junior right-hander will be a first-round pick, which would make him the ninth in Auburn baseball history and third of the Thompson era, joining Anfernee Grier (2016) and Casey Mize (2018).
The 6-foot-0 Decatur native was the No. 4-ranked recruit in the state coming out of high school. He went 14-9 with a 2.86 ERA across 37 appearances in three seasons at Auburn (he missed time last season due to shoulder fatigue), totaling 210 strikeouts over 188⅔ innings pitched. He throws a fastball that sits in the mid-90s and tops out at 97 miles per hour, a changeup and a curveball, all with solid command.
“Whoever drafts him is going to be getting a stud,” said Auburn pitching coach Tim Hudson, a former 35th-round MLB draft pick who went on to become a star in the big leagues. “He’s so strong in so many areas. Such a hard worker. He’s a sponge. He wants to always soak up knowledge of the game and pick your brain. You know, he talked to me earlier in the spring about what he needed to do to have a long career in the big leagues. And it wasn’t to get to the big leagues, it was, ‘How do I pitch 10, 15, 17 years?’ That’s where his mind is.”
Burns is a different type of prospect than Mize, Thompson said. Mize was “kind of a finished product” when the Detroit Tigers selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft two years ago. Mize, a Springville native, has risen quickly through the minors — 15 of his 26 career starts came in Double-A, in which he went 6-3 with a 3.20 ERA.
Burns hasn’t pitched quite up to that dominant level on a consistent basis, but he’s still ascending.
“I still think he’s a developing pitcher,” Thompson said. “Tanner, I think, is a first-rounder that still has a high ceiling, and to me, that’s exciting.
“He’s always had a survivable, competitive fastball, and I think his off-speed, his pitch usage, all those things still have room to grow and will grow. Personally, and I start going into the intangible side of things, he’s about as competitive a young man I’ve ever been around. He’s one of the best teammates. He cares about everybody around him and he’s as loyal as the day is long. I appreciate and respect every one of those qualities about Tanner. He’s one of those, that man, I’m just going to hate to see him go.”