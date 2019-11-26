AUBURN — Auburn’s defense has witnessed first hand exactly what Alabama’s offense is capable of.
A little more than one year ago, Kevin Steele’s group was on the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa when the Crimson Tide turned what was a 17-14 game at halftime into a 52-21 demolition in the 2018 Iron Bowl, thanks touchdown passes of 46, 33, 40, 22 and 53 yards.
A little more than two weeks ago, during their bye week, players had the chance to watch the shootout that took place between LSU and Alabama on TV. The Crimson Tide lost that game by five points, but it wasn’t because of the offense, which racked up 541 yards and five touchdowns.
Both of those offenses, though, were led by all-everything quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, a prolific passer who was completing 71.4 percent of his passes for 315.6 yards a game and had thrown 33 touchdowns to just three interceptions before suffering a season-ending hip injury Nov. 16.
The Alabama offense that takes the field for the 2019 Iron Bowl on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium will be led by Tagovailoa’s backup, Mac Jones, who has attempted only 77 passes this season.
But that doesn’t mean the Crimson Tide won’t be plenty dangerous. DeVonta Smith, Jerry Jeudy, Montgomery’s Henry Ruggs III and Jaylen Waddle will make sure of that — together, they make up maybe the most electrifying set of wide receivers in all of college football.
“Man, it’s a challenge,” Auburn defensive back Christian Tutt said. “We’re always up for the challenge to go out there and compete, get better, execute. They’re going to make plays; we’re going to make plays. It’s all a game. It’s a chess game. We just got to go out there and make more plays than they do.”
Smith has caught 60 passes for 1,120 yards and 13 touchdowns; Jeudy 66 for 933 yards and nine scores; Ruggs 32 for 620 yards and six scores; and Waddle 28 for 455 yards and three scores. And they’re incredible playmakers no matter which quarterback is throwing the ball.
Jones’ two starts this season, in lopsided wins over Arkansas and Western Carolina, offer proof of that. The sophomore completed 28 of 34 passes in those games — high efficiency, but low volume — and he still managed to total 510 yards through the air in those two games, or 15 yards per attempt.
The high completion percentage and high yardage total despite the relatively low number of attempts has a lot to do with those wide receivers. Of those 34 throws, only seven traveled more than 20 yards in the air. Jones completed four of those for 137 yards (19.6 an attempt) and two touchdowns, according to SEC StatCat.
Fourteen of the other 27 throws did not go past the line of scrimmage. Jones completed every single one of those for 216 yards (15.4 per attempt) and four touchdowns. That’s all catch-and-run — Smith and Waddle scored receiving touchdowns of 57 and 54 yards, respectively, on Saturday, both of which came on wide receiver screens. Smith and Ruggs lead the SEC averaging more than 11 yards after catch.
Given how talented Auburn’s defense is up front — end Marlon Davidson just won his fourth SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honor, tackle Derrick Brown is a finalist for what feels like every major award, and end/linebacker Big Kat Bryant is one of the nation’s leaders in quarterback hits — there seems a good chance Alabama will try to play that way again Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The Tigers rank third nationally allowing 5.6 yards per attempt and third in the SEC giving up just 2.7 yards after catch, which is a testament to their open-field tackling.
Collectively, Auburn’s defensive backs have 32 pass breakups, six interceptions, three forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries through 11 games this season.
"They are real long and they are real physical at the line, so (it's about) just working releases and being more physical at the line with them,” Smith told reporters in Tuscaloosa on Monday.
But while that secondary has been remarkably consistent this season — only three opponents have topped 250 yards passing — it has been susceptible in one particular area; long passing plays. Auburn has given up eight of 40 or more yards this season, which ranks 63rd nationally.