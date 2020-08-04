Second-year AU offensive lineman enters transfer portal

AUBURN — You can eliminate one name from the competition to replace four starters along Auburn's offensive line.
Redshirt freshman Justin Osborne entered the transfer portal Tuesday, a source close to the program confirmed to the Montgomery Advertiser.
Osborne, a native of Flower Mound, Texas, signed with the Tigers as a three-star recruit out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., in 2019. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound prospect was ranked as the No. 31 guard in the nation, but was thought of as a player who could play tackle, as well.
He did not appear in a game as a true freshman during the 2019 campaign.
"He has the talent, and if he can stay focused, he'll be a great ballplayer, too," center Nick Brahms said earlier this year. "I want that from him. He's got a lot of talent, and I don't think he knows it."
Brahms is the only returning starter on a line that lost starting tackles Prince Tega Wanogho and Jack Driscoll, and guards Marquel Harrell and Mike Horton, all of whom are currently on NFL rosters. The Tigers also have a new offensive line coach in Jack Bicknell Jr., who replaced J.B. Grimes following last season.
Osborne was not expected to be a top contender for any of those jobs, but he could have provided depth behind the group of returning reserves Brodarious Hamm, Tashawn Manning, Jalil Irvin and Keiondre Jones, junior college additions Brenden Coffey and Kilian Zierer, and graduate transfer Brandon Council.
Council is one of only two seniors the Tigers have up front, with the other being Prince Micheal Sammons. They have four offensive linemen committed to their 2021 recruiting class — tackles Caleb Johnson and J'Marion Gooch, and guards Jaeden Roberts and Garner Langlo.
Osborne is the fourth Auburn player to enter the transfer portal this year, joining running back JaTarvious Whitlow and wide receivers Jashawn Sheffield and Zach Farrar.