 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SEC Football: Sankey discusses football scheduling models, future of spring games

Greg Sankey

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey answered questions during his annual appearance at the Associated Press Sports Editors southeast region meeting on Monday.

 Tyler Waldrep | Anniston Star

BIRMINGHAM — It feels like the Southeastern Conference has been hurtling toward a major college football scheduling shakeup for most of the last decade.

Criticism that conference opponents don’t play each other enough has gained traction since Texas A&M and Missouri strained the current eight-game format when they joined the league in 2012.

Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep