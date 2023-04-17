SEC Football: Sankey discusses football scheduling models, future of spring games

BIRMINGHAM — It feels like the Southeastern Conference has been hurtling toward a major college football scheduling shakeup for most of the last decade.
Criticism that conference opponents don’t play each other enough has gained traction since Texas A&M and Missouri strained the current eight-game format when they joined the league in 2012.
With Texas and Oklahoma set to join the league ahead of the 2024 season, there’s no question that the current model doesn’t work. The solution involves eliminating divisions so SEC teams can play the entire conference in a shorter time frame, but the conference has yet to work out the specifics.
“You run some analytics, and you look at the differential and schedule strengths in our divisional format, there's a greater disparity there than there would be for an eight-game or a nine-game schedule,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “The more you play, the more you narrow that competitive disparity across the board.”
During his annual appearance at the Associated Press Sports Editors southeast region meeting on Monday, Sankey repeated that the spring meetings in Destin next month “could be” the finish line where football scheduling is concerned.
The debate comes down to an eight-game format where each conference team has one permanent rival or a nine-game format where each team has three permanent rivals.
Alabama coach Nick Saban has led the charge for a nine-game format for years now. However, in an interview with Sports Illustrated in March, the Crimson Tide coach said he would prefer to stick with eight games if the alternative means playing Auburn, Tennessee and LSU each season.
On Monday, Sankey said he'd prefer to take a big-picture approach to the debate instead of focusing so much on the permanent opponents.
“We're not talking about a one-game or three games schedule,” Sankey said. “It was never, never part of the conversation. … But there's a whole other set of teams that fill out the schedule. What we have learned through our analysis is we can narrow the competitive bandwidth compared to our two-division format currently, where depending on the ebb and flow of divisional strength, some teams’ schedule is much more challenging than others within the conference.”
Of course, the SEC’s upcoming scheduling decision was just one subject Sankey discussed. The SEC Commissioner also got many questions about the ongoing conversation about the future of spring games after Auburn coach Hugh Freeze said he’d prefer to play an in-state opponent instead.
“Generally, 14 spring practices and the spring game, and it's always the same sweaty faces across the line of scrimmage,” Sankey said. “And perhaps you can build some energy for your team by lining up from time to time against somebody who's sweating just as much but looks a bit different and wearing different uniforms. Based on what I've seen, we'll probably have that conversation again.”
As nice as that sounds, Sankey warned that he sees several issues that could prevent NCAA rule changes that would allow those competitions to occur.
“What if you have an odd number of in-state opponents, what do you do, leave somebody out?” Sankey said. “What if you have only one in-state opponent at your level, you just play them every year? And as soon as we would do that in state, the question would come, you can guarantee this, which is well, we've got somebody in that other state it's a much shorter drive than somebody in-state.”
From there, Sankey said he could envision a world where spring scheduling becomes more involved. If it does happen, it will likely lead to increased revenue opportunities for the SEC, but Sankey said there’s only one main factor on his mind.
“I don't think you do a spring game because it's going to produce revenue,” Sankey said. “I think it provides a development and growth opportunity and maybe a fun challenge, and then those types of things follow. That’s the way I see the world.”
Other football-related highlights from Sankey’s time on Monday include:
— On if the SEC will eliminate the requirement to schedule at least one Power Five non-conference game each season if the league adds a ninth conference game: “I don’t assume that nor do I believe it will remain. That is part of the conversation.”
— On if the SEC will consider raising fines or alternative punishments to deter fans from rushing the field: “The fact that field rushing still happens means that the fine structure hasn't solved all of our problems. I do think it has reduced the field or court incursions. … We expect some level updates as we go into the year ahead, one of which is even higher expectations for security around the visiting teams when those field incursions take place.”
— On negatives created by eligibility extensions: “We've reduced high school opportunities based on my understanding. We've lengthened the time that people can stay. We didn’t extend the number of scholarships available over time, we did for one year. I’m one who thought we should have extended those opportunities from the scholarship exempt if you stay. And we need to get back to high school recruiting and creating a college-going culture in high schools, not just this transfer portal culture. This transfer portal culture has reduced opportunities for entering high school student-athletes.”