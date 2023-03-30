SEC education is next for Munford safety

MUNFORD — Reality is starting to set in.
Sylvester Smith, the much-ballyhooed defensive back out of Munford, is counting the days and hours until he shows up at Auburn for the next phase of his football career.
Smith, the Munford senior and the two-time all-state safety, is scheduled to report to Auburn and head coach Hugh Freeze on May 31. Smith will be on time and armed with a winning attitude.
“I want to elevate my game,” Smith said. “I want to compete, and I want to play at the next level.”
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound streak of lightning also wants to grab the attention of the Auburn coaching staff from the first day on. First impressions are valuable.
Smith wants every advantage he can find, from the coaches offices, to the football stadium.
“College football is going to be more complex, and the SEC is where the (serious) football is played,” Smith said. “The sky is the limit once I learn the playbook. I can play all four positions in the secondary. I know how to get to the football fast.”
But Smith knows there is going to be a learning curve going from the Munford Lions to the standard-bearer of the college game in the Southeastern Conference. Smith is intelligent, however, from the football field to the classroom.
“This is not going to be easy,” Smith said of the move to college life. “I’m going to have some good days and bad days. When I get knocked down, I’m going to have to get back up. The SEC is physical.”
Munford head football coach Michael Easley is doubly-sure Smith is going to become a better player and student because of the challenges ahead at Auburn. And Smith is going to major in business on the plains.
“Sylvester is going to see what it takes, day in and day out. The speed of the game is a lot different,” Easley said. “But Sylvester is an instinctive player. He has good ball skills and a lot of God-given ability.”
Smith also has the confidence from one of his former teammates at Munford. Lions junior linebacker Alex Petty is backing Smith all the way from the Munford city limits to the Southeastern Conference.
Petty promises everyone that Sylvester Smith can be a factor in a rich football program like Auburn.
“He loves to compete. Sylvester is a good example of what can happen when you have a work ethic and drive,” Petty said. “Sylvester can do anything. He is top-tier, and he has inspired me to work harder.”
Smith also has some immediate goals in mind for his first year at Auburn.
“I want to get bigger in the weight room,” Smith said. “I want to work on the little things. I want to be an A student.”
Smith, the Munford role model, also wants a few other things from his first year on the Auburn campus.
“I want 15-plus tackles and a pick-six (for a touchdown),” Smith said. “I think I’m going to have a good freshman year. Auburn is on the way up, and it’s a dynasty in the making. I’m ready to go to work.”
Smith and the Auburn Tigers will kick off their football season Sept. 2 at home against the University of Massachusetts. Sylvester Smith plans to be SEC-prepared for that game at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
He is positive.