 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SEC education is next for Munford safety

Linoln-Munford action action BC_16.jpg

Munford quarterback Sylvester Smith fights for yards against Lincoln.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

MUNFORD — Reality is starting to set in.

Sylvester Smith, the much-ballyhooed defensive back out of Munford, is counting the days and hours until he shows up at Auburn for the next phase of his football career.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.