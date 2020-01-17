Samir Doughty may hold key to Auburn’s bounce-back hopes at Florida

AUBURN — Bruce Pearl was really worried about Samir Doughty on Wednesday.
The senior guard tweaked his Achilles tendon during the first half against Alabama and limped “pretty heavily” to the locker room at halftime. While Pearl addressed the team, Doughty was in the training room getting treatment. The head coach believes that played a part in what was arguably his worst game of the season — six points on 2-for-11 shooting and seven turnovers in a 19-point loss to the rival Tide.
Luckily, though, the injury was minor. Pearl thought Doughty might be sore before practice Friday, but he wasn’t.
“He’s been for lots of treatment,” Pearl said. “It’s not a problem, not a factor.”
That’s good, because if No. 4 Auburn (15-1, 3-1 SEC) is going to bounce back from its first loss of the season Saturday and win its first game at Florida (11-5, 3-1) since 1996, it will probably need Doughty to be at the top of his game. Tipoff is 12:30 p.m. on CBS.
As Pearl put it Friday, “nobody has more on his plate — as far as given everything we ask him to do — than Samir.”
Doughty plays a lot of different roles for this Auburn team. He’s the starting shooting guard, but also J’Von McCormick’s backup at point guard. He’s the team’s leading scorer at 15.1 points a game, as well as one of its top two perimeter defenders along with freshman Isaac Okoro.
In fact, Pearl believes that, while Bryce Brown was a “tremendous” on-ball defender, Doughty is a better overall defender. He’ll be a big part of Auburn’s game plan to slow down a Florida backcourt led by point guard Andrew Nembhard (11.1 points, 5.9 assists a game) and wing Keyontae Johnson (13 points, 6.8 rebounds).
Along with scoring, Doughty leads the team in minutes played (31.8 a game), shots (176) and 3-pointers (86) attempted, and steals (22), while ranking second in assists (2.7 a game).
Doughty has struggled some of late, though. There’s an adjustment that comes with going from the fourth option behind Brown, Jared Harper and Chuma Okeke to the first one. After scoring in double figures in eight straight games to open the season, the senior has hit that mark in just four of Auburn’s last eight games.
Since the Mike Slive Invitational in Birmingham on Dec. 14, Doughty is shooting just 32.5 percent from the floor and 24.3 percent from beyond the arc.
Auburn is better when Doughty plays better. The team has won by an average of 20.1 points in the eight games where he scored at least 15 points. It won seven of the other eight by an average of 10.6 points (four by single digits), and lost one.
“We ask him to do a lot. He and Isaac (Okoro) are our two best defensive guards. And they both take great pride in their ability to guard. They expend a lot of energy defensively,” Pearl said. “And then we count on him to score. And make plays off the bounce. We count on him to shoot the ball. And then we count on him to play backup point guard and get us into where we're supposed to be. That's a lot of responsibility.”
It’s not just him. As a team, the Tigers’ offensive efficiency numbers have dropped as the schedule has gotten tougher, specifically since the start of SEC play on Jan. 4.
Against Alabama, Auburn shot just 31.7%, which was the team’s worst mark from the field in 55 games dating back to the end of the 2017-18 season.
“It's funny. I think my assistant coaches, or maybe to the casual eye … we've missed some shots we should make,” Pearl said. “But that's just not the way I look at it. I look at it like I've got to do a better job getting us better shots.”