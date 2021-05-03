Reserve QB Chayil Garnett enters transfer portal

Quarterback Chayil Garnett became the second Auburn football player to enter his name in the transfer portal Monday afternoon, joining defensive tackle Jay Hardy.
A three-star member of Auburn's 2020 recruiting class, Garnett committed when Kenny Dillingham was the Tigers' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He signed after Chad Morris replaced Dillingham.
Garnett did not appear in a game as a true freshman last season. He was one of the last quarterbacks to enter Auburn's A-Day spring game, when he completed his only passing attempt for 18 yards and rushed once for eight yards.
Junior Bo Nix will enter his third season as the starter with senior Grant Loy, freshman Dematrius Davis and walk-ons Trey Lindsey and Sawyer Pate behind him on the depth chart.
The Tigers also hold a commitment from three-star 2022 quarterback Holden Geriner.