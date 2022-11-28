Reports: Auburn ready to announce Hugh Freeze as next coach

Hugh Freeze is heading back to the SEC.
The former Ole Miss coach, who has spent the last four seasons at Liberty, is expected to be named Auburn’s next head coach, according to multiple reports from ESPN and Sports Illustrated.
The hiring of Freeze culminates a search by new Auburn athletics director John Cohen that lasted four weeks and ultimately landed on the 53-year-old Freeze as the 28th head coach in program history despite some pointed backlash from Auburn fans and elsewhere raising concerns about Freeze’s character and baggage from not only his time at Ole Miss but Liberty as well.
Freeze replaces Bryan Harsin, who lasted less than two seasons on the Plains before being fired on Halloween after going 9-12 in 21 games with the Tigers. Auburn will mark Freeze’s third stint in the SEC, second as head coach in the league and his first since resigning from Ole Miss on July 20, 2017, amid scandal.
Following his resignation at Ole Miss, Freeze was out of coaching during the 2017 and 2018 seasons before taking over at Liberty, where he attempted to rehabilitate his image and resurrect his career the last four seasons. Freeze took over a Liberty program that was finishing its transition to full-fledged FBS member in 2019 and went 34-15 in his four seasons with the Flames. Liberty was ranked in the AP poll during two of those seasons, finishing the 2020 campaign ranked 17th in the nation and reaching 19th in the poll earlier this season.