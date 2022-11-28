 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Reports: Auburn ready to announce Hugh Freeze as next coach

Hugh Freeze

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze celebrates the 56-20 win over Eastern Michigan with the championship trophy in the LendingTree Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile Ala. (Mike Kittrell/AL.com)

 Mike Kittrell

Hugh Freeze is heading back to the SEC.

The former Ole Miss coach, who has spent the last four seasons at Liberty, is expected to be named Auburn’s next head coach, according to multiple reports from ESPN and Sports Illustrated.