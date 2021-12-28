Report card: What grade does Auburn offense deserve after bowl loss?

BIRMINGHAM — The final game grades of the 2021 season are assessing a different Auburn team in many ways, one that was without a number of its best players on offense and defense.
Still, the Tigers had the opportunities to beat No. 21 Houston, but they fell short Tuesday in a 17-13 Birmingham Bowl defeat that sealed their first losing season in nine years.
Offense: D
Auburn was in Houston territory seven times but only scored one touchdown. The offense was cooking when Tank Bigsby got more involved in the second half (story of the season) but couldn't quite make the big play or capitalize with points (other story of the season). T.J. Finley had encouraging moments but also missed two open receivers downfield.
Defense: B+
Other than Houston's first and last drives, Auburn's defense locked down the Cougars. The game-winning touchdown series was mostly a product of Auburn's disappearing secondary. Defense can only hold on so long.
Special teams: C+
Nothing particularly notable happened on special teams. Maybe that's a good thing, considering a special teams gaffe helped cost Auburn a game at South Carolina late in the season.
Kicker Ben Patton got away with a missed field goal because of a Houston offside. He finished 2-for-2. An Auburn punt bounced just too high to pin Houston at the 1 in the fourth quarter, but that was mostly bad luck.
Coaching: D-
Bryan Harsin said everyone on the offensive coaching staff had a piece in the game plan. If that's the case, everyone is to blame for Auburn's failure to hand off to Bigsby its last three plays. Second-and-two turned into the final nail in the coffin.
Overall: D+
Auburn is left with the sour taste of a five-game losing streak as it moves into the offseason. Time to turn the focus once again to recruiting, because Harsin's Tigers need to bring in more talent.