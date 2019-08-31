Grading Auburn's 27-21 win over Oregon:
Rushing offense — A: Auburn scuffled a bit early but got the run game going behind JaTarvious Whitlow, who finished with 110 rushing yards on 24 carries. Auburn finished with 206 rushing yards, including 1 by backup quarterback Joey Gatewood on a leap across the line for a touchdown.
Rushing defense — B: The Tigers gave up a pair of rushing touchdowns but still limited Oregon to 90 on the ground. The Ducks aren't a particularly big running team, but it's still worth something to halt their running backs.
Passing offense — B: Bo Nix's game stats weren't brilliant (13-of-31, 177 yards, two interceptions) but completed the Auburn comeback with a 13-yard completion to Seth Williams and a 26-yard touchdown pass to Williams. On the previous touchdown drive that cut the Oregon lead to a point, he hit Sal Cannella on a big 21-yard gain on second-and-13. Incredible poise for a true freshman
Passing defense — B-: Justin Herbert managed 242 passing yards, but Auburn didn't allow much after the first quarter. The Ducks scored one touchdown in the final three periods.
Special teams — A: Anders Carlson kicked a pair of field goals and missed one. Arryn Siposs was solid in punting the ball. Christian Tutt impressed in returning punts.
Coaching — A: Gus Malzahn wanted to call his own plays, and with Auburn posting 14 fourth quarter points, it's hard to argue with his plan. Still, what if Nix hadn't found Williams on that last play? What if Auburn had messed up and run off the final seconds without getting Carlson on the field? He took a risk in allowing Nix to run another play, but it paid off.
Overall — A: This is a good win for Auburn over a ranked Oregon team. The SEC has to love the Tigers for salvaging something on a miserable day in which Missouri lost to Wyoming, Ole Miss fell to Memphis, and Tennessee somehow found a way to lose to Georgia State.